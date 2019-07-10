Chris Hemsworth Used His Wife's $400 La Mer Face Cream on His Body to Treat a Sunburn

Like many stars, Chris Hemsworth loves La Mer‘s luxurious skincare products. But he doesn’t use them they way you’d expect him to — and his wife wasn’t too pleased when she found out about it.

The Avengers actor, 35, admitted he often steals “various moisturizers” from his wife Elsa Pataky’s beauty stash, including items from La Mer, one of her favorite luxe skincare brands. Instead of slathering the pricey lotion all over his face, Hemsworth’s been known to use it on other areas of his body.

“She uses a lot of La Mer products, which, you know, cost a small fortune, so she’s less than happy when I use that face moisturizer over my whole body,” Hemsworth told GQ. “I found out the hard way when I used her $400 cream for a sunburn one time. That wasn’t the best option.”

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Even though Hemsworth found the moisturizer to be soothing on his sunburn, he admitted he didn’t realize the high price tag the products carried when he applied it on his limbs.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Hottest Celebrity Style Launches to Shop Now

“My shoulders were sunburnt one time and I lathered up my shoulders with some La Mer products not realizing how expensive they were. She wasn’t really that impressed,” he said.

Regardless, Hemsworth immediately became a fan of La Mer. “It smells so delicious, I wanted to eat it,” he added.

Image zoom La Mer

When the actor’s trying to scale back on his spending, he opts for the tried and true all-natural hydrator — coconut oil — as a moisturizer instead.

“Especially when it’s really dry and I’m surfing a lot, spending a lot of time in the sun,” he said. “It’s better for sunburn or dehydrated skin — and much cheaper — than La Mer.”