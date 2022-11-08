A Guide to Chris Evans' Tattoos and Their Meanings

Chris Evans is well-known for his shirtless scenes in movies, which is why you may be surprised to learn he actually has multiple tattoos.

Though the actor has shown off some of his ink over the years, including in the 2011 film Puncture and on his Instagram Story from October 2020 when he backflipped into a pool, he usually keeps his tattoos out of sight.

"I really like tattoos, but the problem is, when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie, that's an extra hour in the makeup chair. It's not worth it," the Marvel alum revealed during a 2014 interview with The Hot Hits. "I'm all for tattoos, but just somewhere they can be hidden."

Hence why you don't often see Evans sporting T-shirts or v-necks on the red carpet. (Though we can't get enough of his sweater outfits, so we're not complaining.)

That being said, each of his tattoos seems to hold a special meaning, including tributes to his family and his beloved dog Dodger.

From his chest tattoo to his Avengers ink, here's everything to know about Evans' tattoos.

Eagle tattoo

Evans has a large eagle tattooed on his chest, which he gave a glimpse of in his viral poolside video from October 2020 (as well as in a selfie with Dodger that he shared on his Instagram Story).

In July 2018, tattoo artist Josh Lord seemingly teased the new ink when he shared a photo of Evans, writing, "Chris Evans!! Shamelessly asked him to sign my Avengers book when we got started on a giant new tattoo this week!!! I promised not to show it off yet though."

A year later, Lord revealed that after Evans got his Avengers tattoo, he "continued to come back for more tattoos," including a "whole big new chest piece for him," alluding to the eagle tattoo.

Eckhart Tolle quote tattoo

ACE Universe/Youtube

In addition to his eagle tattoo, Evans also has a quote inked right below his collarbone, which Evans revealed was an Eckhart Tolle quote after he spoke about it during a Q&A with Spreecast in 2013.

"I really like Eckhart Tolle, he wrote the book The Power of Now," he explained. "I am a big fan of Buddhism, Eastern Philosophy, the notion of trying to be present in the moment, turning the third eye off and detaching from ego Eckhart has a quote from his book called Stillness Speaks that just really resonated with me, enough to permanently ink my body."

The quote reads: "When you lose touch with your inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself, when you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world."

Dodger tattoo

In honor of his sweet pup, who was named after a character from Evans' favorite childhood movie Oliver & Company, the actor has "Dodger" tattooed on his chest. Evans gave a glimpse of the ink in an Instagram photo from October 2020, which showed Dodger lying on his stomach. "Dodger lying on DODGER 💙," he wrote at the time.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Evans revealed that he got the tattoo shortly after he adopted Dodger in 2017.

"That's probably one of the purest relationships I have," he said of his ink-inspiring relationship with his pup. "It didn't take much convincing. I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."

Taurus tattoo

New Line/Courtesy Everett Collection

On his left shoulder, Evans has a tattoo of the astrological sign for Taurus as a tribute to his mother Lisa Capuano, who was born on May 21, per his interview with USA Today. He notably gave a glimpse of the tattoo during a photoshoot with Men's Journal for their May cover story in 2019.

"Family" tattoo

Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic

On his right shoulder, Evans previously had the Chinese character for "family," which was often visible during his red carpet appearances in the early 2000s. However, he reportedly has since had it removed.

"Loyalty" tattoo

Also on his right shoulder, Evans has the word "loyalty" written in cursive letters, which was visible during his streamy Gucci campaign with Evan Rachel Wood in 2016.

"They're pretty much all for family," Evans previously told Glamour about his array of arm tattoos in 2012. "Opinions change, people grow, but I think as long as they're rooted in the family, I'll probably never regret them."

Matt Bardsley tattoo

Alamy Stock Photo

On his stomach, Evans has a tattoo that reads, "In Loving Memory, Bardsley, With Me Always," which can be seen in his film Puncture. According to his 2004 interview with USA Today, the ink is a tribute to his friend Matt Bardsley, who died in an off-roading accident in November 2003.

Avengers tattoo

Robert Downey Jr. Instagram

In honor of the release of Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018, five of the six original Avengers got matching tattoos by Lord, including Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

"It was Johansson's idea, and she and Evans did it in New York," Downey exclusively told EW at the time. Though it's unclear where Evans' tattoo is located, Downey did share a glimpse of the design, which includes the Avengers logo, on his Instagram.

"SCS" tattoo

SplashNews.com

On his ankle, Evans has the letters "SCS" tattooed, representing his three siblings, Scott, Carly and Shanna, per his interview with USA Today. Though this tattoo is usually hidden whenever he hits the red carpet, he did give a glimpse of the ink when he filmed A Many Splintered Thing alongside Michelle Monaghan in November 2012.