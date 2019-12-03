Is the Internet obsessed with this cream cable-knit sweater, or is the Internet obsessed with Chris Evans wearing this cream cable-knit sweater? We’re not sure. Either way, a new fascination is sweeping social media.

Evans — who Avengers fans have swooned over for years — stars in the new critically-acclaimed murder mystery film Knives Out and viewers have been enamored with one specific thing about his character — his amazing sweater collection.

Image zoom Claire Folger/Lionsgate

Film reporter Anna Menta summed up the unexpected obsession in a single tweet: “The only thing I will say about Knives Out is that, upon seeing Chris Evans in a sweater, the girl next to me gasped and said very softly and tenderly, ‘Sweater.’”

The only thing I will say about Knives Out is that, upon seeing Chris Evans in a sweater, the girl next to me gasped and said very softly and tenderly, “Sweater.” — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) November 7, 2019

Others declared the pullover to be one of the highlights of the film.

just saw Knives Out and it's as magical as everyone says it is. if you like Clue, mysteries, great recurring bits, pitch-perfect one-liners, and Chris Evans in this sweater, go see it asap. it's so clear how much @rianjohnson loves movies & this one is just a nonstop joy to watch pic.twitter.com/akpwSFEXfj — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) December 1, 2019

While some social media users simply used their platform to share more looks of Evans in the pullover.

Chris Evans on a cozy white knit sweater appreciation tweet.#KnivesOut pic.twitter.com/9KZNAdUFMr — Jordi de Niro (@jordi_niro) November 29, 2019

Honestly … this was the most handsome Chris Evans has ever looked. Ps. I want his sweaters. pic.twitter.com/IJQYC8IDXy — Jesabel🎄 (@JesabelRaay) November 30, 2019

The frayed aran crewneck (which Evans’ character, spoiled playboy Ransom Drysdale, wears in a scene at a restaurant with Marta Cabrera, played by Ana de Armas) has captivated social media, but Knives Out costume designer Jenny Eagan admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn’t know the brand of the knit because the piece was selected during a rushed fitting.

While she doesn’t remember the details, Eagan’s choice was intentional — she told the outlet that the off-white color of the sweater complimented Evans’ eyes, and made sense for Ransom because “wealthy people can always wear white — nothing ever gets dirty.”

Eagan said she added holes and rips to the cozy knit to reflect Ransom’s attitude.

“He’d grown up privileged and used his money to buy fancy cars, to buy fancy clothes, but you could tell that he didn’t necessarily appreciate those things,” the custom designer said. “He just didn’t care…. I imagine it laying on the chair in his bedroom and he just threw it on day after day.”

“But giving it little nicks or little holes here and there, meaning he didn’t take care of it…the holes and the tatter gave him a touch of that disrespect,” Eagan added. “It was a disrespect to the family, a disrespect to the name, a disrespect to his clothes.”

RELATED: Avengers, Assemble! Paul Rudd and Chris Evans Team Up for a Hilarious Billy On the Street Segment

Writer R. Eric Thomas referenced the poor condition of the garment in two hilarious tweets. “Very grateful to have finally seen myself represented on screen this weekend in the form of Chris Evans’ sweater which, like me, was ‘artfully distressed’ and ‘distracting’ and ‘clinging to Chris Evans for dear life.'”

“When I saw the little hole in the collar of Chris Evans’ white cable-knit Knives Out sweater I whispered ‘that’s me.’ And, yes, I cried,” he concluded.

So where did Ransome’s tattered cozy knit end up after filming wrapped?

When asked what Evans swiped from set during a cast interview he replied, “All the sweaters,” quickly adding, “But I had permission so it’s not stealing.”

RELATED: Chris Evans Kept ‘All the Sweaters’ from Knives Out — Find Out What Else the Cast Is Guilty Of

If you’re looking to nab a comfy crewneck like Ransom’s, we’ve rounded up a few similar options below.

L.L. Bean

Image zoom Buy It! L.L. Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater, $99; L.L. Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater, $99; llbean.com

Buy It! L.L. Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater, $99; llbean.com

Target

Image zoom Buy It! Target Standard Fit Cable Crew Neck Sweater, $34.99; [tempo-ecommerce src="https://www.target.com/p/men-s-standard-fit-cable-crew-neck-sweater-goodfellow-co-8482-heather-oatmeal-xl/-/A-54435583?ref=tgt_adv_XS000000" title="target.com" context="body"]

Buy It! Target Standard Fit Cable Crew Neck Sweater, $34.99; target.com

Gap

Image zoom Buy It! Gap Cable-Knit Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $23.99; [tempo-ecommerce src="https://www.gapfactory.com/browse/product.do?pid=485333031&vid=1&CAWELAID=120296850000527755&tid=gfpl000003&kwid=1&ap=7&gclid=CjwKCAiArJjvBRACEiwA-Wiqq-HxEfaKx1dL37_Rk7Tik8itPpJAyO7z0pD3lscCPGI84f6QZdV7gxoClKUQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" title="gap.com" context="body"]

Buy It! Gap Cable-Knit Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $23.99; gap.com