Chris Evans showed off his tattoo-filled torso while going shirtless in a new video on his Instagram Story

Chris Evans Gives Rare Glimpse at His Many Torso Tattoos: ‘Wonder What It's Like to Be Tan'

Chris Evans is reminding fans that he's a man with many tattoos.

On Tuesday, the Captain America actor, 39, showed off the plethora of ink on his torso as he jumped into the pool shirtless in a video shared on his Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Last swim before the pool hibernates,” he wrote on the video, which features the tatted-up star doing a perfect backflip into the water.

“It was freezing!” he added, which is made evident when Evans enters the water and immediately yells out a series of expletives. He was also self-deprecating about his pale skin, writing, “I wonder what it’s like to be tan.”

Image zoom Chris Evans Chris Evans Instagram

Image zoom Chris Evans Chris Evans Instagram

"Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Downey Jr., 55, told Entertainment Weekly. "And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."

"Each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre," the Iron Man star recalled. "Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

Lord posted photos and videos from the outing to his Instagram account at the time, writing in one group shot with the actors, sans Evans, “Oh man!!! I can finally post this!!! It’s revealed by the man himself! Avengers Assemble!!! Thank you all for the best time ever.”

Downey Jr. shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram showing off the new body art, writing, "Thank you @joshualord on behalf of all of us #chrisevans#scarlettjohansson @renner4real@chrishemsworth ... 🎥 and #dj credit @jimmy_rich."

Renner, 49, also posted footage from the outing, sharing one video of himself tattooing Lord’s leg. “Brave man to allow all the @avengers the opportunity to ink @joshualord what a killer day,” he captioned the post.