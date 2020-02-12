Chris Brown Shows Off His Very Unusual New Face Tattoo — An Air Jordan Sneaker!

Chris Brown has immortalized his love of footwear in ink.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old singer’s tattoo artist, Joaquin “Ganga” Lopez, gave fans a closer look at Brown’s new face tattoo of an Air Jordan 3 sneaker.

“More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial,” the ink master wrote alongside close-up of the unique body art on his Instagram. “here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently.”

Image zoom Chris Brown Chris Brown/Instagram

In the picture, the design sits on the “No Guidance” hitmaker’s right cheek under a small logo of Brown’s clothing brand, Black Pyramid.

Brown also fittingly showed off the fresh ink on Instagram this week, sharing a shot of him sharing a laugh with rapper Gashi inside a room full of sneakers.

“Music has a way of making people smile,” he captioned the snap.

The post comes almost two months after Brown remarked how much his baby son Aeko Catori — who he shares with model Ammika Harris — looked like him in a series of Instagram photos to mark the newborn’s social media debut.

Image zoom Chris Brown Chris Brown/Instagram

“BABY AEKO ❤️,” Brown captioned the first post, which saw the infant fast asleep while wearing a striped onesie.

In a second post, Brown shared photos from the delivery room. The portraits included more photos of Aeko, as well as some images of Harris in the hospital after giving birth. The singer captioned the second post with a simple red heart emoji.

The star added in a since-deleted side-by-side comparison of him and his son when they were first born, “He just stole my whole face … AEKO on the left, BREEZY on the right.”

Image zoom Chris Brown and daughter Royalty David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brown is also dad to 5½-year-old daughter Royalty, who he brought as his date to the 2020 Grammy Awards last month.

The young girl walked the red carpet alongside her famous dad in a cream-colored sweater-and-skirt combo over a chic white blouse, finishing her glam look in black boots and lacy white socks. Meanwhile, Brown wore a yellow and cream striped sweater and black trousers, his hair dyed half blue and half hot pink.

At one point, Brown started to walk away from the cameras — but Royalty stayed behind, adorably continuing to pose before the dad went back to take her hand and gently lead her away.