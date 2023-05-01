Chris Appleton Shows Off His Wedding Ring and Matching Tattoos with Lukas Gage: 'What Happens in Vegas'

The newlyweds put their love in ink

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 1, 2023 02:57 PM
Chris Appleton Shows Off His Wedding Ring and Matching Tattoos with New Husband Lukas Gage
Photo: Chris Appleton/instagram

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage made their love permanent.

The celebrity hairstylist, 39, just gave us a behind-the-scenes look at his Las Vegas wedding to the White Lotus star, 27, and gave fans a peek at both the ring he said "I do" with and the matching tattoos that they sealed their love with.

In the nine-part carousel posted Sunday, Appleton shared with his 3.5 million followers an up-close shot of his wedding band.

After the photo of him with his ring, he followed with a snap of him and Kim Kardashian, who he has worked with and been friends with for years and who officiated his wedding to Gage.

Next was a video of his husband singing in a neon-lit limo before a selfie of a group selfie of attendees in pink boas.

Appleton then added the biggest revelation from the post, a photo of the matching tattoos of their wedding date they got on their ankles. In the picture, they placed their feet next to each other, turning them slightly so you can see the dainty "4.22" inked in identical locations.

He then added a photo of his mom climbing up the stairs of a private jet, a with his daughter, Kitty-blu Appleton, and Gage, where you get a peek at Gage's wedding ring before finishing it off with a sweet photo of him crying tears of joy and an even sweeter photo of his mom walking him down the aisle.

He captioned the post "What happens in Vegas 🎲 @wynnlasvegas," and numerous friends chimed in with their love for the couple in the comment section.

Kardashian commented, "The most fun night ever!!! Filled with so much love." Katy Perry wrote, "OMG FOR REAL I LOVE THIS ALSO THAT PHOTO OF YOUR MOM ON PJ IS THE FRAMER," and his new husband wrote, "I'm a lucky man with fire in my hands."

The couple tied the knot on April 22 after a whirlwind romance that they first teased in February. The duo made their first red carpet appearance shortly after at the beginning of March and have been going strong in the public eye ever since.

Just last week at the Daily Front Row's Fashion L.A. Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Kardashian took the chance to joke about how happy — and relieved — she is that he's in a relationship while presenting Appleton with the award for hair artist of the year.

She hilariously said, "Let me say one thing really quick," continuing, "I'm so happy he's in a relationship right now and that it's out there because I'm so tired of all my girlfriends and guy friends asking me if you're available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me."

Appleton joked that he had "Kim's approval" before making his acceptance speech and acknowledging his now husband in the audience, who he thanked for being "my rock."

