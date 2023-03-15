Celeb Hairstylist Chris Appleton Confirms Relationship with Lukas Gage: 'I'm Very Much in Love'

Chris Appleton can't help but to gush over his new relationship.

During an upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur not only shares his tips for good hair, but also spills on his new romance with Euphoria star Lukas Gage.

In a preview clip for Barrymore's Friday episode, Appleton joins the host in her on-set kitchen to share how he fuels his hair from the inside out. When the stylist, whose clients include Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, makes his smoothie, he adds a secret ingredient that promotes hair growth and blood flow, and also, subsequently, libido too.

Once Barrymore heard of his two-in-one ingredient, she jokingly says, "Chris, you know that I am libido challenged, but how's your libido lately?"

To which Appleton responds, "It's pretty good, actually. I'm pretty good."

Barrymore, being the talk show host she is, and a good friend to Appleton, then hints at needing to know more with the question, "Anyone in your life we should know about?"

While slightly blushing, Appleton lets her and her viewers in on his new relationship, "Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."

Barrymore immediately chimes in, "And you are such an amazing human being; I'm sorry, but you are like the world's great catch…I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more…is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage."

Lukas Gage/instagram

During which, Appleton squeals, "cheers to love!" before picking up Barrymore and swinging her around in a hug of celebration.

Once he puts her down, a picture pops on the screen of Appleton and his beau on an ATV, leading him to confirm, "Yeah, that is Lukas. That's in Mexico."

The couple made their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair and TikTok's pre-Oscar young Hollywood event last week. The pair rolled up to the black carpet in minimalistic chic looks – Gage opting for an all-white look while Appleton sports a dapper black suit with a half-unbuttoned white silk shirt.