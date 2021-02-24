Celeb Hairstylist Chris Appleton Is Launching a Hair Mask That Will Give You JLo-Level Shine
Pro Chris Appleton teamed with Color Wow to develop the hydrating hair mask of our dreams
When you see one of Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian West's most memorable hair moments (think: J.Lo at the Super Bowl or KKW at the Met Gala), hairstylist Chris Appleton is the mastermind behind it.
The beauty pro's known for crafting glossy, high-shine looks for his A-list clientele, that inspire women to try the trends he creates at home. So using his years of experience, Appleton decided to make an innovative, must-have hair product with Color Wow: the Chris Appleton x Color Wow Money Masque.
"There are so many masks out there but a lot contain ingredients that don't wash off the hair, which make it feel weighed down and look heavy," Appleton tells PEOPLE. "There's also this misconception that masks have to make your hair so soft. Because then realistically, when you style it, hair can get flat and you get greasy quick. I didn't want any of that with mine."
He admits going back-and-forth with the Color Wow lab "took forever" to perfect the formula, which is rich in blue sea kale, hydrolyzed vegetable protein complex and a sea kelp blend. They eventually discovered the best balance of ingredients to work with an array of hair types.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Hair Will Be 'Amazing,' Says Pro Chris Appleton: 'The Stakes Are Always High'
"It creates great hold, texture and bounce. I wanted it to perform when you styled your hair, so you could see a difference in your hair. It will have that 'swish' to it and have some hold," Appleton says.
While Appleton often talks about styling hair, he reiterates the importance of taking time to do a weekly treatment to maintain hair health. "It doesn't matter if you're J.Lo or anyone else. It's really important that you have a great foundation to work on. You can do extensions and have pieces of clip-ins, but you only have one head of your own hair and you want it to look and feel as good as you can get it to be," the pro says.
Appleton's lips have been sealed when it came to his product collaboration ("I want to surprise [my clients like Lopez and Kardashian West]," he says), but now he can't wait to get it in everyone's hair. "I'm so excited."
He adds that he feels thankful to being kept busy by work throughout the past challenging year, despite the lack of red carpets due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I just did the Inauguration [with Lopez]. It's definitely different and it feels different," Appleton says. "But probably one of the biggest events I was really sad about missing was the Met Ball because for me, that's the moment where everyone creates a look and it's such an iconic time."
