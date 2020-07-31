Chloe x Halle Recreate Spice Girls Looks for GLAAD Awards Performance with Drag Race Alums
Chloe x Halle teamed up with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller and Naomi Smalls for a very special performance of their song "Do It"
Girl power!
Chloe x Halle showed off their sartorial flair by channeling an iconic ‘90s girl group for their special musical performance of “Do It” at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday: the Spice Girls.
In order to properly pay justice to the British pop group, the two sisters got a little help from some of their friends: RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller and Naomi Smalls.
Complete with dreamy lighting — and even more heavenly vocals — the R&B duo delivered a gorgeous performance, while mirroring some iconic Spice Girls looks. Doing Scary Spice proud, Chloe, 22, rocked a lime green animal-print ensemble and space buns, while sister Halle, 20, was giving off major Posh Spice vibes in a skin-tight gold mini dress.
Miller, who competed on the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, helped round out the group by wearing a Baby Spice-inspired ensemble, while fan favorite Miss Vanjie acted as the group’s Scary Spice, going with a pair or orange track pants and a pair of platform shoes.
Rounding out the group was Small, who donned a version of Ginger Spice’s iconic Union Jack costume — but instead of wearing a mini dress, the drag queen opted for a corset top and a pair of bright red hot pants.
RELATED: Geri Halliwell on Her Iconic Spice Girls Union Jack Dress - and Why a Stylist Told Her Not to Wear It
“We are SO proud to stand alongside our #LGBTQIA+ family at the #GLAADawards this year,” the sisters wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of their epic performance.
“Thx to these queens @naomismallsduh @vanessavanjie @theonlymayhem for performing with us,” they continued, nicknaming their group, “the melantated spice girls.”
In addition to getting a lot of love from fans, their spiced up looks even got some praise from the beloved girl group.
“If you wanna be my lovaaa,” they tweeted alongside a photograph of themselves posing together, which they tagged the Spice Girls in.
The group went on to respond on the social media platform, replying with a peace symbol emoji and a pair of red hearts.