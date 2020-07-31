Chloe x Halle Recreate Spice Girls Looks for GLAAD Awards Performance with Drag Race Alums

Chloe x Halle teamed up with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller and Naomi Smalls for a very special performance of their song "Do It"

Girl power!

Chloe x Halle showed off their sartorial flair by channeling an iconic ‘90s girl group for their special musical performance of “Do It” at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday: the Spice Girls.

In order to properly pay justice to the British pop group, the two sisters got a little help from some of their friends: RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller and Naomi Smalls.

Complete with dreamy lighting — and even more heavenly vocals — the R&B duo delivered a gorgeous performance, while mirroring some iconic Spice Girls looks. Doing Scary Spice proud, Chloe, 22, rocked a lime green animal-print ensemble and space buns, while sister Halle, 20, was giving off major Posh Spice vibes in a skin-tight gold mini dress.

Miller, who competed on the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, helped round out the group by wearing a Baby Spice-inspired ensemble, while fan favorite Miss Vanjie acted as the group’s Scary Spice, going with a pair or orange track pants and a pair of platform shoes.

Rounding out the group was Small, who donned a version of Ginger Spice’s iconic Union Jack costume — but instead of wearing a mini dress, the drag queen opted for a corset top and a pair of bright red hot pants.

“We are SO proud to stand alongside our #LGBTQIA+ family at the #GLAADawards this year,” the sisters wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of their epic performance.

“Thx to these queens @naomismallsduh @vanessavanjie @theonlymayhem for performing with us,” they continued, nicknaming their group, “the melantated spice girls.”

Image zoom The Spice Gils

In addition to getting a lot of love from fans, their spiced up looks even got some praise from the beloved girl group.

“If you wanna be my lovaaa,” they tweeted alongside a photograph of themselves posing together, which they tagged the Spice Girls in.