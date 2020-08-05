Chloe x Halle on Quarantining Together and Getting Beyoncé's Stamp of Approval

When it comes to their time quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, R&B singers Chloe and Halle Bailey have had a pretty unique experience.

The sisters dropped their second LP, Ungodly Hour, in June, and were named the new faces of Fendi’s Peekaboo bag just last week. But landing such a big gig amid a pandemic meant that Chloe, 22, and Halle, 20, had to shoot the latest installment of the brand's #MeAndMyPeekaboo video series on their own — so they transformed their backyard into a full fashion shoot.

"Being in quarantine, the backyard has become our new stage," Chloe tells PEOPLE. The video for the campaign is set to one of the songs off their new album, 'Busy Boy', "because we thought it has the same attitude as Fendi," adds Halle. "[So] we're serving in our Fendi dresses on the tennis court and we went in the pool. It was a moment to be a little sassy."

Image zoom Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey Julian Dakdouk

Even though they had to take production into their own hands, the stars didn't feel nervous about it. "Actually, we didn't panic because I think we've gotten some practice with our at-home live performances and putting on productions in our backyard," Chloe says. "So we were actually really excited that we got to have full creative control of how we wanted this campaign to end up."

Image zoom Chloe Bailey Julian Dakdouk

Image zoom Halle Bailey Julian Dakdouk

Since the singers spend so much time together between work and personal life (especially during quarantine!), Chloe and Halle admit that just like any other sisters, they experience their moments of bickering.

"Oh yes, of course. I'm the little sister, so I feel like naturally, little sisters are a bit more annoying!" Halle says. But they don't hold on to grudges for long. "Every time we get in a little disagreement, it never lasts longer than an hour or two. We never go to sleep angry. It's just not possible with us, because we're so close and that's my best friend," she adds.

Halle (who will star in the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action remake) says having her sister as her business partner makes navigating the entertainment industry a little less overwhelming. But the singers, who signed with Beyoncé’s music label Parkwood Entertainment in 2015, are also lucky to have Queen Bey as one of their biggest mentors and cheerleaders.

"We always have her full support backing us no matter what we decide to do," Chloe says. "She gives us pieces of beautiful advice from time-to-time, but we are our own individual artists. She appreciates that and nurtures it."

Halle's grateful to constantly have Beyoncé remind them "how proud of us she is" and give them words of empowerment that "literally makes your whole day."

"She changes your whole perspective and reminds you that you are powerful, that you have the power, what you are doing is impactful and making a statement and you're doing something good for the world," Halle says. "So that definitely always gives us an extra rocket boost."

She adds, "As two young women who have always looked up to her since the beginning of time, that's like, 'Wow.'"

The sisters are also spreading that same kind of positivity and light to their fans (which totals over 3 million followers on Instagram alone!).

"We try not to get lost in the sauce," Chloe says. "We're just so grateful to have amazing supporters who support what we do and buy our music, and we're really grateful for that. Through it all, we just remain authentically ourselves."

That authenticity includes speaking out about social justice, which is a big part of their platform. "All we want to do is share the message of positivity, love and justice," Halle says. "As Black women, it's not just something that started a few weeks ago — it's been a part of our whole lives."

Besides releasing new music, shooting fashion campaigns and staging cool Spice Girl-themed performances (see their clip from the GLAAD Media Awards here), they say they're not focused on anything else — specifically dating — at the moment.

"At the end of the day, our safety is our priority, so we're not really leaving the house at all," says Halle about social distancing.