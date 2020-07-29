Chloe x Halle Are the New Faces of Fendi's Iconic Peekaboo Bag - See Their Campaign Video

When Chloe and Halle Bailey arrived at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards (only their second red carpet appearance ever at the time!) in coordinating Rodarte looks, pierced dreadlocks and elaborate nose jewelry, we knew these sisters were fashion icons in the making.

And the R&B singers have done their longtime mentor Beyoncé proud ever since — both in the studio with the release of their second album Ungodly Hour earlier this year and on the red carpet with daring designs that have helped them score brand deals, runway appearances and top spots on award show best-dressed lists.

Fendi allowed Chloe and Halle to collaborate with the creative team of their choice for the campaign video, which was shot in Los Angeles and captures the perfect summer day filled with tennis, an outdoor picnic, a dip in the pool and, of course, the Italian fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Peekaboo bags.

The new style is personalized with initials and features an accordion-frame shape as well as inside pockets. For Chloe and Halle, the Peekaboo is their go-to because it’s “universal” and “looks absolutely amazing with a beautiful going out dress, but also could look great wearing an everyday denim look.”

“Since we can remember, we have always been huge fans of the Fendi brand,” the duo continued. “Fendi is the perfect mixture of classy and sexy, and we were more than happy to be a part of this project.”

“Working side by side as sisters is truly a blessing. Constantly having someone by your side, who is going through the same journey as you, is comforting and so very important,” Chloe and Halle said when asked about working together. “Especially when you’re in the limelight and sharing your life with so many people. Having someone there to hold your hand along the way is refreshing."

Throughout the #MeAndMyPeekaboo clip — which is set to Chloe x Halle's track "Busy Boy" — both girls serve some serious summer style inspiration, donning tulle dresses in one scene and checkered-print blazers in the second.

As per usual, their outfits are cleverly coordinated but not identical — Halle's first look is white; her second is blue and white, and Chloe's first look is neon blue; her second is burgundy and black.

The sisters say their fashion choices are often a reflection of their personalities: similar in some ways but mostly opposites of each other.