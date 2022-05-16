Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković celebrated their marriage for the second time with a fashionable event in Connecticut

Chloë Sevigny Is the 'Coolest' Bride — See All 3 of Her Romantic Wedding Looks

Chloë Sevigny isn't just a regular bride — she's a cool bride.

This weekend, the acclaimed actress and her husband of two years Siniša Mačković , officially celebrated their nuptials for the second time – they privately said their "I dos" back in 2020 – in a quaint Connecticut ceremony.

And while this isn't Sevingy's first wedding rodeo, she certainly went all out with her bridal looks.

The actress/filmmaker and her stylist Haley Wollens put together three stunning ensembles in different styles that reflected her chic and multifaceted fashion taste.

For her walk down the aisle, Sevigny wore a Jean Paul Gaultier SS22 Couture Gown by Glenn Martens. The gown was an avant-garde take on the traditional wedding dress, designed with a sheer ruffle sleeves and bodice that cascaded down to a sleek skirt with a high slit.

The bride herself posted a loving photo on Instagram, showing a frontal view of the beautiful gown.

"Yesterday was so undoubtedly the greatest day of my life," she wrote, "So blessed to finally Share our love and commitment with friends and family."

Chloë Sevigny

As reported by the Instagram account A Magazine Curated By, Sevigny also wore Loewe by Johnathan Anderson and Mugler by Casey Cadwallader for her big day. Thankfully, photos shared by the influential guest list gave fans a peek at her other bridal fashion moments.

Designer Humberto Leon posted a story of the Sevingy's reception look, a dress with a square neck silhouette, embroidered bodice, bell sleeves and lace skirt. She paired the cottagecore-like design with a pair of gold strap heels and adorned her sleek bun with a flower in her hair. "Love you @chloessevigny," he captioned the story.

Derek Blasberg, Youtube's Head of Fashion and Beauty, posted a gallery of photos from the ceremony, including a peak of the dress too. "Of course, Chloë Sevigny is the coolest girl in New York," Blasberg captioned the post, alongside details of the ceremony like the "multiple bridal looks [and] ice sculptures".

Chloe Sevigny wedding

Josh Siegel, curator at The Museum of Modern Art, teased her after-party look as well, which was held at her brother's hip New York bar Paul's Casablanca. In a candid photo of the newlywed couple, Sevigny wore what appears to be a jumpsuit with a Victorian lace detailing that adorned the cutout neckline and a corseted top. The actress again placed two flowers in her hair and posed with a cigarette in hand.

Chloe Sevigny wedding

Sevigny's wedding wardrobe this time around took on a more romantic feel than her first edgy wedding dress.