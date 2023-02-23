Chloë Sevigny Says She's 'Not Opposed' to Cosmetic Procedures: 'It's Too Hard to Get Old Onscreen'

“High-def TV is not doing anybody any favors,” the Big Love actress said in a recent interview with Allure

Tracey Harrington McCoy
February 23, 2023
Chloe Sevigny Allure
Chloe Sevigny . Photo: Andrew Vowles

Chloë Sevigny is getting real about aging.

The 48-year-old actress got candid in an interview with Allure and revealed that it can be difficult at times to watch yourself grow older in the spotlight.

"It's too hard to get old onscreen," Sevigny admitted to the magazine. "It's not fun. I'm not opposed to bits and bobs here and there," later clarifying she meant botox and fillers.

She also talked about getting her teeth fixed at 29 after an accident while partying landed her in the ER. After her teeth were fixed, she started to notice everyone else's teeth. In fact, that's all she could see while watching an awards show earlier this year.

Chloe Sevigny Allure
Chloe Sevigny. Andrew Vowles

"This high-def TV is not doing anybody any favors," she said. "Even the young people. You can tell when people have uppers but don't have lowers," she said, talking about veneers.

In the interview, Sevigny also shared an anecdote from early in her career about two different photographers telling her she should always be photographed from her left side.

"Can you imagine saying that to a 19-year-old?" she said, noting how much it affected her over the years.

She continued: "It informs so many parts of my life, like, when I go to dinner, when I'm rehearsing and blocking a scene, I always favor this side. It's intense. I read this book called The Broken Mirror about body dysmorphia because I feel like I might have…" she revealed before trailing off.

Just last week, Sevigny cemented her "It Girl" status after making a surprise appearance in the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Sevigny opened the show in a cinched black blazer, white button-up shirt, long leather skirt, and black leather slouchy boots. Her makeup was minimal with a nude palette and light pink lip and her blonde hair flowed simply to her shoulders.

Known in fashion circles for her funky and unique sense of style, Sevigny has long been a muse for the brand.

Chloe Sevigny Allure
Andrew Vowles

One day after the show, Sevigny posted a photo of her look on Instagram and thanked the designers for including her.

"Congratulations @proenzaschouler on 20 years as NY's chicest offering," she wrote. "Thanks for having me." The designer's show on Saturday was exactly 20 years after their first New York Fashion show.

