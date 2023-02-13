Chloë Sevigny Makes Surprise Appearance on Proenza Schouler Runway in Monochrome Look

The style icon was cheered on by friends Natasha Lyonne and Sienna Miller who sat front row alongside Anna Wintour and Marc Jacobs

By
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 01:26 PM
Proenza Schouler - Fall 2023 - RTW
Chloë Sevigny . Photo: Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty

Chloë Sevigny remains one of fashion's ultimate "It Girls."

The actress made a surprise appearance in the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, walking the runway in a stunning leather monochrome look.

Sevigny opened the show in a cinched black blazer, white button-up shirt, long leather skirt, and black leather slouchy boots. Her makeup was minimal with a nude palette and light pink lip and her blonde hair flowed simply to her shoulders.

Known in fashion circles for her funky and unique sense of style, Sevigny has long been a muse for the brand.

"This is possibly our most personal collection," Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez said in a letter that was placed on the fashion show attendee's seats at their Fall 2023 show, according to W Magazine.

"The collection started and ended with a bank of images of women who we personally know and have felt connected to in one form or another over the years," McCollough and Hernandez continued, referring to many of their muses including Sevigny.

"Chloë has always been one of those women who we look up to and respect deeply," the designers also wrote, according to Elle.

One day after the show, Sevigny posted a photo of her look on Instagram and thanked the designers for including her.

"Congratulations @proenzaschouler on 20 years as NY's chicest offering," she wrote. "Thanks for having me." The designer's show on Saturday was exactly 20 years after their first New York Fashion show.

The actress wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. The fashion show brought out many A-list fans including Sienna Miller — who also brought along 10-year-old daughter, Marlowe Sturridge — Natasha Lyonne, Marc Jacobs, Anna Wintour, Alexa Chung and Jemima Kirk.

Sevigny also recently showed off her stylish side when she and her husband of two years Siniša Mačković, officially celebrated their nuptials for the second time — they privately said their "I dos" back in 2020 — in a quaint Connecticut ceremony in May.

And while this isn't Sevingy's first wedding rodeo, she certainly went all out with her bridal looks.

The actress/filmmaker and her stylist Haley Wollens put together three stunning ensembles in different styles that reflected her chic and multifaceted fashion taste.

For her walk down the aisle, Sevigny wore a Jean Paul Gaultier SS22 Couture Gown by Glenn Martens. The gown was an avant-garde take on the traditional wedding dress, designed with a sheer ruffle sleeves and bodice that cascaded down to a sleek skirt with a high slit.

The bride herself posted a loving photo on Instagram, showing a frontal view of the beautiful gown.

Chloe Sevigny Wedding
Chloë Sevigny. Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

As reported by the Instagram account A Magazine Curated By, Sevigny also wore Loewe by Jonathan Anderson and Mugler by Casey Cadwallader for her big day. Thankfully, photos shared by the influential guest list gave fans a peek at her other bridal fashion moments.

Designer Humberto Leon posted a story of the Sevigny's reception look, a dress with a square neck silhouette, embroidered bodice, bell sleeves and lace skirt. She paired the cottagecore-like design with a pair of gold strap heels and adorned her sleek bun with a flower in her hair. "Love you @chloessevigny," he captioned the story.

Derek Blasberg, Youtube's Head of Fashion and Beauty, posted a gallery of photos from the ceremony, including a peak of the dress too. "Of course, Chloë Sevigny is the coolest girl in New York," Blasberg captioned the post, alongside details of the ceremony like the "multiple bridal looks [and] ice sculptures."

Josh Siegel, the curator at The Museum of Modern Art, teased her after-party look as well, which was held at her brother's hip New York bar Paul's Casablanca. In a candid photo of the newlywed couple, Sevigny wore what appears to be a jumpsuit with Victorian lace detailing that adorned the cutout neckline and a corseted top. The actress again placed two flowers in her hair and posed with a cigarette in hand.

