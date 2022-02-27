"We need to change the name to 'beauty strands,'" snowboarder Chloe Kim said in a recent interview

Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Says She Wants the 'Slut Strands' Hairstyle to Be Renamed: 'I Hate the Term'

Chloe Kim of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

Chloe Kim is calling for a change.

During a conversation with InStyle for an interview earlier this month, the Olympic gold medalist, 21, opened up about her thoughts on the hairstyle known as "slut strands" — which she and various other athletes wore while competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The look, according to the publication, is when two strands of hair are left loose outside of a competitor's helmet to frame their face. While it's not the style's official name, the slang term has been popular in the skiing and snowboarding subculture since the '90s and remains prominent on Twitter today.

Snowboarder Kim explained to InStyle that she's not a fan of the nickname for the hairstyle, noting, "We need to change the name to 'beauty strands.' "

"I hate the term," she explained. "Beauty strands make me feel beautiful, and it's such a cute thing."

During the 2022 Winter Olympics, Kim defended her PyeongChang title and secured first place in the women's halfpipe for her second consecutive Games.

In her first run at Beijing's Zhangjiakou venue, Kim threw down an epic performance with a 900 and two 1080s for an astonishing score of 94 that even brought her to happy tears.

On run No. 2, she fell when she attempted a 1260 move. Lastly, on her third run, which was her victory lap as no other competitor even came close to her score, Kim once again went for the 1260, but fell.

Spain's Queralt Castellet won silver and Japan's Sena Tomita took bronze. Kim won Team USA's second gold medal at the Beijing Games. Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis became the first American to win a gold medal the night prior when she dominated the women's snowboardcross event.

Continuing to speak with InStyle, Kim opened up about how she is still in disbelief over scoring another Olympic gold.

"It honestly doesn't feel real, I'm still processing it," she told the publication. "I wish I could go back and fully relive it."

Kim also spilled some more about her beauty routine details, revealing that the secret to having good eye makeup is washing her lashes every day and using an oil-free liquid eyeliner.

"I use a gel cleanser and a fluffy, soft eyeshadow brush," she shared. "I'll get [the brush] all soapy on my hand and then put them on my lashes, rinse it off, and brush them." As for her eyeliner, Kim said: "It's not waterproof, but it stays on."

The Olympic athlete also noted that Olay's Regenerist Night Recovery Cream was a lifesaver while competing in China's cold temperatures: "It brings my face back to life."