Chloe and Halle Bailey Open Up About Their Acne Journeys and Navigating Their Solo Projects

When it comes to Chloe and Halle Bailey's skin care regimens, the "Do It" singers have learned how to get down to business.

To introduce Neutrogena's new Stubborn collection launches, the sister and brand ambassadors spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about their acne journeys and beauty routines now.

"I think around four or five years agoI was like, 'okay, I have to be consistent with my skin always in order for it to behave and be nice to me,'" Halle shares, adding that working with the brand has allowed her and Chloe to really "see what works for our skin."

Her latest "personal favorite" is the brand's Stubborn Texture Liquid Exfoliating Treatment ($20) – a 7% AHA blend and Pro-Vitamin B5 exfoliant that smooths skin texture and gently removes dead skin and excess oil that can lead to breakouts.

Chloe x Halle. Getty

Chloe says that her steady skincare routine is something that she's "grateful for." "I'll have those occasional breakouts [during my] cycle. That's when I will break out around my chin," she shares.

She also admits that, although she's "obsessed" with the idea of extractions, touching her spots isn't an option. "As fun as it seems" for her, doing so would leave results that are bound to leave a scar and bring her skin "back to square one all over again."

To help heal her breakouts, Chloe reaches for tea tree oil and Neutrogena's Stubborn Acne Ultra-Thin Blemish Patches ($10-$14) – non-medicated hydrocolloid patches that come in triangular and circular shapes to fit specific areas of the face and body.

Their lifestyles also play a role in how their skin behaves. "I find that what I put inside my body [dictates] how my skin reacts," Halle shares on her inside-out approach to beauty (she and Chloe have been vegan for 11 years).

Skincare also doesn't stop at the Grown-ish stars – Chloe and Halle also love to include their 18-year-old brother Branson in the mix.

"One of my favorite things to watch and to witness is whenever we're at home, Halle will grab whatever products she can find and she'll give our little brother a facial. It's the funnest thing to experience," Chloe says of their at-home spa nights. Halle agrees, noting that her beauty rituals are not only self-care, but are fun when doing it on "somebody else that you love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The bond between the sisters goes beyond beauty. As the "baby" of the duo, Halle says she's always "looked up to" Chloe's fashion sense because of the confidence she carries with it.

"When you see somebody being so confident in their skin [and] so comfortable in their skin and just beautiful overall, that inspires you to be like, 'You know what? maybe I can do that too.'" Her take away is learning how to "have this demanding presence about yourself."

Meanwhile, Chloe appreciates her younger sister's "less is more" approach. "You have to have that extra layer of confidence to completely bare your true soul and your true beauty, just as it is. And that's something I admire from my sister and I'm learning to get there."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Since releasing their second album Ungodly Hour in June 2020, the Bailey sisters have also been finding their own voices through their solo projects.

In September 2021, Chloe released her debut solo track "Have Mercy" followed by her second hype anthem "Treat Me" in April, which have both showcased another side of the 24-year-old's fierce performing persona.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Where I draw my inspiration from, I think [is] all of the incredible female performers who have come before me," she says.

On her stage style Chloe adds that she's "learning so much about who I am as a young woman" and that it takes "trial and error."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Halle has been exploring herself through acting – the 22-year-old is set to star in two highly-anticipated blockbuster films next year: The Little Mermaid (in which she'll lead as Ariel) and The Color Purple (portraying young Nettie).

"I think the most challenging thing about taking on those roles, it's really just being away from home," she says. But, through her fictional storylines, she's learning to translate her character's stories into personal life lessons – "I feel like it's therapy in a way, it's a learning experience."

For anyone looking for more of the duo music act, Chloe shares that "the second sis and I are together in the same place for more than a week, we will start that and we're so excited too."