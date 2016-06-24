The actress's essential skincare item to fight acne can actually be found in your kitchen pantry.

Chloe Grace Moretz may look like she has the epitome of clean, glowing skin, but the 19-year-old actress is quick to let you know that her road to radiance hasn’t exactly been easy.

“I struggled with cystic acne for years,” she told PeopleStyle at last night’s Coach’s Friends of the High Line Summer Party in New York City (she’s the face of the brand). “It was really bad. Now, it’s really smooth.”

One thing she started to do: Wash her face with olive oil. “Oil accepts oil, so it actually gets all of the bad oil out of your pores first before you use a cleanser,” said the star. She likes to “use the oil first and you rub it and rub it and rub it until all your makeup comes off,” she said, and follow it with a cleanser.

In addition to hitting the kitchen for some DIY beauty, she also swears by finding an amazing dermatologist. She goes to Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, whose clients also include Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and more. “He’s amazing,” says Moretz, who uses his The Method: Polish exfoliator ($75) and The Method: Cleanse Sensitive Skin cleanser ($55). “He’s really changed my life around.”

Of course, she’s not immune to the occasional zit. “I still get my hormonal breakouts,” she said. “I’ll eat pizza and the next day I will wake up with a pimple. I’m like, ‘Ah! I knew it,” she laughs. “It really is about diet. It really helps eating clean.”

As for what she pairs her fresh face with, it’s usually loose, beachy waves, a fitting look as she’s gearing up to star as Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid reboot. To achieve the look, she wraps small sections around a 1-inch T3 curling wand. “I try and get a medium barrel and sleep on it,” she said. “And don’t wash it very much. Let your natural oils get in there!”

She finishes the look with L’Oreal Professionnel’s Tecni.Art Wild Stylers Next Day Hair Texturizing Spray ($24), which she says is “so amazing” because it gives you “so much volume.” “It’s a mixture of a dry shampoo and hairspray,” she said. “It’s my favorite.”

