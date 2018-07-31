Kim Kardashian West may have sent her “haters” bottles of her KKW Fragrance Kimoji Hearts Bae perfume for Valentine’s Day, but Chloë Grace Moretz’s bottle never quite made it to her.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday night, the actress, 21, revealed what really went down when Kardashian West sent the fragrance over in a custom chocolate heart.

“I didn’t even get it. My publicist just took it. I didn’t even open it. I didn’t have it,” Moretz said.

She continued, “I never saw it. I literally got a video of it from my publicist and they were like, ‘They sent this so we just kept it.’ [laughs] And I was like, ‘Okay. Cool, but… thanks?'”

While Kardashian West’s friends and family also received Valentine’s fragrances, the star sent a long list of celebrities she’s feuded with over the years her “Bae” fragrance as well, which she revealed in a post on her Snapchat. In addition to Moretz, recipients included Taylor Swift (with whom she and her husband Kanye West have trading barbs for years), Wendy Williams, Sharon Osbourne, Blac Chyna, Naya Rivera, Piers Morgan, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Janice Dickinson, Pink, Bette Midler and Chelsea Handler. Some of these recipients crossed Kardashian West just a few days earlier (for example, Williams) while other feuds went back several years (looking at you, Sarah Michelle Gellar) — further proving the star’s claim that she “remembers everything.”

As for Moretz, her beef with Kardashian West started in March 2016, when the makeup mogul posted a nude selfie on Twitter that was separately criticized by Moretz, Midler and Morgan.

Moretz tweeted that “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than our bodies.”

She later added, “There’s a huge difference in respecting the platform that you’re given as a celebrity and ‘slut shaming,’ something I never have done and would never do.”

Kardashian West quickly clapped back on Twitter saying, “Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to Twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon color is cute boo.”

A few months later, Moretz said in her June 2016 cover story for Glamour that she felt compelled to speak out about Kardashian West’s selfie.

“I had just gotten off a plane from South Korea, I was incredibly jet-lagged, and I couldn’t take one more thing,” she said. “I saw that photo, and I had to say something.”

“That picture wasn’t linked to body confidence,” she continued. “It wasn’t a #BodyConfidence or #LoveWhoYouAre. It was done in a slightly voyeuristic light, which I felt was a little inappropriate for young women to see. I would hate for young women to feel they need to post certain photos in order to gain likes, retweets, favorites, and male attention … I wasn’t slut shaming. It’s not about body shaming.”