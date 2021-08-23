Chloe Fineman Got to Wear Timothée Chalamet's Actual Clothes (and More Secrets from Her Closet)

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Saturday Night Live star and comedian celebrates her Madewell campaign by revealing whether she has more pairs of jeans or wigs — and which celebrity impression came with a surprise perk

Chloe Fineman has been thriving throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and not just because her Instagram has become one of our go-to favorites for her hilarious impressions of all our quarantine fave pop culture (did you even need to watch Bridgerton or Tiger King once you saw Fineman parody them on Instagram?). Like the rest of us, she also was embracing a world where she could go "real pants"-free (though unlike us, she usually topped her look with a wig).

However, she's ready for what's next: a new season of Saturday Night Live, the remake of Father of the Bride, and putting real clothes on again. She partnered with Madewell (alongside Phoebe Robinson and Hasan Minhaj) for the brand's "What are You Made Of" campaign, which not only will highlight these creative people but will also send up to $100,000 in funds to NIVA to support performance venues struggling to make it through the pandemic.

We caught up with Fineman via Q&A to hear what she's been up to, what she's most excited about, and of course, her most notable denim disaster. Plus, she takes a stand on the millennial skinny jeans debate. Read on and prepare to laugh.

What makes a perfect pair of jeans?

Flattering!! They make your butt look good but you can move in them and your guts aren't squished. For me, I like them looser in the thighs (I look horrendous in skinny jeans) (or maybe I just wore them so much in my 20s I OD'd on them)… but kinda tighter in the waist and butt. And you can do that with jeans. Make your lil' combo. I wore the Madewell Perfect Vintage Jeans on the shoot and fell in love. They nail hitting you in the right places up top but giving you enough breathing room through the legs.

What's your most embarrassing/silly jeans memory – any true fashion victim moments?

Recently I was trying on a pair of vintage jeans and I went to do the "Can I sit and breathe" test and they completely ripped open. Like I made the jeans POP. Hahah. But I told the shop girl and she weirdly was like "Oh babe, it happens all the time."

How many pairs do you own?

Oh god. This is embarrassing. 50? (But I save some for costumes!!)

Do you have more jeans or wigs?

I have more wigs. Way more wigs.

Did you have to psych yourself up to button real pants again?

Yes. But I kinda worked my way into it. First loose linen pants — then overalls — then jeans.

What piece of clothing did you live in in the last 18 months that you hope to never see again?

I had some Uggs that turned like… crunchy?? Finally got rid of those last week. I should have burned them in a ceremony but I put them in box on the street labeled "Take?"

What's the oldest pair of jeans in your closet?

I shot a TV episode in May and wore the most PERFECT pair of jeans (tight waist, loose leg, my combo order) and they were from the '40s or '50s. Like dark denim with red stitching. And I wanted to keep them so badly — and then they were my birthday present last month!! Best present ever. I was so shocked. (Thank you Nicole!)

Where do you stand on the "skinny jeans" millennial debate?

I am a millennial who hates skinny jeans (on ME). And on men it just makes me think of, like, "improv bros." But I love a side part! She's complicated!

Which famous person's denim style do you wish you could do an impression of (aka pull off?)

Jennifer Aniston. She looks incredible always but OMG - her denim looks are just kinda flawless.

What are you most excited about next?

[My dog] Peach has a "graduation" on Sunday from, like, a dog school? I'm gonna make him a little hat. And pray he's learned to stop chewing my eyeshadow.