SNL Star Chloe Fineman Talks Being 'Obsessed' with Hair and Reveals She Owns Over 200 Wigs

The Saturday Night Live comedian chats with PEOPLE about her iconic impressions, celebrity encounters and extensive wig collection

Chloe Fineman's Instagram and Saturday Night Live sketches are full of spot-on celebrity and pop culture impressions ranging from Drew Barrymore to Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton, and they all have one thing in common: They start with her hair.

chloe fineman Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/Getty

The SNL star — who is the face of Pantene's Conditioner Collective as the brand relaunches their iconic conditioners — tells PEOPLE that her fascination with hair transformations started at a young age. She remembers being in 5th or 6th grade and buying her first bottle of the brand's conditioner — the first "grown-up" product she had ever used — and going up to her friends at school to gush about how soft her hair was.

In high school, before everyone else was experimenting with ill-fated box dyes and cutting their hair, Fineman was always changing up her look. "I had black/purple hair and then I chopped it off really short and had a Twiggy pixie — I was always experimenting and definitely made huge mistakes," she tells PEOPLE.

"I dyed my hair blonde as soon as I could," she says of her current hue, adding, "My bat mitzvah picture was me as a blonde for the first time, and I was like, 'I have arrived!'"

Though she has landed on a color (for now — she did change her hair color 15 times during quarantine) she has not changed her attitude towards hair: Her obsession with her own locks has become an obsession with wigs.

Fineman says of her wig collection: "It's bad — because of COVID, I discovered Amazon and a wig is like $11." You could compare her to a real-life version of Moira Rose the Schitt's Creek character with a seemingly endless supply of ever-changing wigs. "My dream is to have that closet," Fineman says. "The problem is [Moira] is so lucky because she got to have [wig] heads, but I just have bins and they're not as fun. And because of the bin life, I don't know how many I have." And thus continues the cycle of buying even more wigs.

Regé-Jean Page and Chloe Fineman during the "Intimacy Coordinator" sketch on Saturday, February 20, 2021 - Credit: Will Heath/NBC/Getty

And thank goodness because more wigs equal more characters! One of her favorite people to impersonate, she shares, has been actress Jennifer Coolidge. It was an impression she hadn't ever planned on using — she was even specifically told while putting together her SNL audition not to impersonate her — but with the success of White Lotus she got to give it a go. "I realized it's an impression I've truly been doing since American Pie came out." She says, "I really went psycho on it. I was like, I'm going to make this so perfect."

For Fineman, there's "something voyeuristic" about meeting the people she impersonates in front of millions. She says that sometimes she gets "really awkward because it's almost like, 'I talked about you and maybe you found out.'"

And then there are the sillier encounters, like when she moderated the 20th anniversary virtual reunion of Legally Blonde with Reese Witherspoon, who she has also impersonated. Fineman says slipping seamlessly into character as Witherspoon, "I think I slipped into doing her [during the event] and she was like, "I feel like you're doing me right now." And I was like, "No, I'm not." And she was like, "Yeah, you are." My brain just goes crazy!