SNL's Chloe Fineman Changed Her Hair Color 15 Times During Quarantine: 'This Is Psychotic'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Saturday Night Live comedian experimented with Overtone's Coloring Conditioners to switch-up her hue while sheltering in place

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman went through many hair changes during quarantine — but she didn't realize exactly how many colors she sported until now!

Once the comedian, 32, scrolled through her selfies and noticed that she switched up her hair color 15 times over the past few months, she couldn't help but share a collage of all her looks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hi. This is psychotic. PSYCHOTIC. But I somehow changed my hair color 15 times in quar. 15 times!!!!!!!!" Fineman wrote alongside her colorful hairstyles which included pink, strawberry blonde, dirty blonde, brunette, golden blonde, platinum and more.

Fans couldn't believe Fineman managed to dye her hair so frequently at home but keep it looking so healthy. But she revealed that instead of using box dye, she opted for the Overtone Coloring Conditioners.

Image zoom Chloe Fineman/Instagram

"For people asking ... like 12 of the hair colors was using @overtonecolor (non damaging color deposit conditioner. But WOA did go wild with them)," she said.

Image zoom Chloe Fineman/Instagram

In her next selfie, Fineman showed off her hair after finally getting to visit her hair pros: celebrity hairstylists Clayton Hawkins and Glenn Ellis for a cut and celebrity colorist Jacobs Schwartz to bring her back to her blonde hue.

"Hair finally fixed 😅," she captioned the selfie debuting her fresh look.

Besides experimenting with her hair during quarantine, Fineman entertained her fans by throwing an outrageous faux wedding ceremony on Instagram Live with her fiancé Casey Thomas Brown after canceling their actual wedding due to the pandemic.

“Tomorrow I gonna marry my best friend and the love of my life @shartyparty69 on Instagram live ❤️. Had to cancel wedding IRL cuz everyone refused to come BUT OUR LOVE CAN’T WAIT,” Fineman wrote. “Plus, my fiancé’s mom @drew_droege with be there, my maid I’d honor @hannahpilkes and our officiant we met at hospital @barahsakers . Y’all invited to experience our love. 5pm. Tmrw. West Coast Time.”

The humorous wedding invitation featured photos of Fineman and Brown wearing long wigs and crazy outfits.

To take the skit to the next level, Fineman joked that not only did the coronavirus leave her without guests, but her makeup artist and manicurist had also canceled on her.