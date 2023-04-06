Chloe Bailey Shows Love to Her Stretch Marks in Steamy New Photos: See the Sultry Pics

The singer shared a post on Instagram all about self-love

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 6, 2023 01:09 PM
Chloe Bailey is showing love to her stretch marks
Photo: Chloe Bailey/instagram

Chlӧe Bailey is all about self-love in a recent Instagram post.

The pop star, who rose to fame with her sister Halle Bailey in their duo Chloe x Halle, has kicked off her solo career and, with it, is charting on a course of sexual empowerment and liberation.

In her most recent Instagram carousel, the 24-year-old singer stays true to that identity by posing in a sculpting, ultra-flattering lingerie look while modeling to the tune of her new song with rapper Future, "Cheatback."

The three-part photo set starts with a snap of Bailey posing in the mirror against an all-wood wall. The racy pic shows the star donning nothing but her lingerie and jewelry. The black intimates set consists of a see-through corseted top with lace detailing framing the garment; she pairs the piece with matching bottoms, a dangling body chain and simple rings and bracelets.

The next part of the post is actually a video that shows the "Have Mercy" singer posing in a perfectly lit set in the same sultry look, only this time with a dramatic silk robe wrapped around her.

With the lyrics "Send him new pics in that outfit you like/Say I'm with my girls while he spendin' the night/Maybe then, baby, you'll know how to act, huh/If I cheat back," Bailey embodies the energy of her song while posing for the camera.

She finished the post off with another mirror selfie in the same outfit and captioned the post with her lyrics, "send him new pics in that outfit you like 💋."

Chloe Bailey is showing love to her stretch marks
Chloe Bailey/instagram

Friends of the star praised her in the comment section; Ice Spice called the singer "hot," her sister Halle Bailey chimed in "so pretty!!" pop star Anitta said, "My sis hot af," and a fan hilariously told her, "I cook. I clean. I stfu."

On top of the photo dump, Bailey also took to her Instagram Story to show love for her stretch marks.

While zooming in on her body in the first mirror selfie she posted, she added the caption, "i love my stretch marks," showing even more of the self-love she has come to be known for.

