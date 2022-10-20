Chloe Bailey has one guiding rule when it comes to keeping her style on point.

For the "Have Mercy" singer, 24, comfort is key — and so is making sure that she remains the focus.

"I have to wear the clothes and not let the clothes wear me," Bailey tells PEOPLE of her fashion philosophy.

Bailey is currently putting her chic fashion sense on display as the new ambassador for B.DY by Garage, a collection she says drew her in with the way its pieces embrace all body types.

"I'm all about body positivity and flaunting your curves and feeling the best and the most sexy, so it felt right," she says. "My favorite piece in the line is the baggy pants, and I love the fitted tees because it's tomboy-ish but sexy at the same time. It hugs your curves in all the right ways."

Chloe Bailey. B.DY by Garage

Chloe Bailey Shares Her Go-To Style Mantra. Julian Dakdouk

The Grammy-nominated star says "comfort is key" when it comes to her everyday style, as her busy career keeps her on the go with constant travel and events. That comfort plays into the line well, as does its color palette.

"I love the neutral colors, you can pair them with any and everything," she says. "They're pieces that you need in your closet that you can wear multiple times and just wear them differently."

Though Bailey prioritizes comfort, she's also made a splash in recent years for her bold red carpet looks. The "Treat Me" singer says that while she's had plenty of major moments on various carpets, one in particular stands out to her: the sparkly, silver custom corset Zigman dress she rocked at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Chloe Bailey at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock

"I really loved my dress at the VMAs this year," she says. "It was flattering to the body and I love the bodice that contoured the waist, and it was shiny. I like to shine and stand out."

Bailey says the gown was "made specifically" for her, which is part of the reason she found it to be the perfect fit.

"It gave me shape and body but it was still comfortable and I could move and enjoy the rest of my night," she explains, adding that she was even able to sit easily in it.

The star — who says she's "very excited" for the release of her new single "For the Night" on Oct. 28 — teamed up with Garage for the collection, which includes seamless knit tops and bodysuits made of soft, sleek fabric. The items are available in sizes from XS-L, and range in price from $24.95 to $39.95.

Bailey has been working on her debut solo album for the past two years, and has so far released the tracks "Have Mercy," "Treat Me" and "Surprise." The star teases that she's recorded more than 100 tracks, and is "always creating."