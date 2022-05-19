The 23-year-old singer and actress took to social media to show off her latest head-turning look

Chloe Bailey Is All 'Fired Up' While Striking a Pose in Sexy Red Bodycon Dress

Chloe Bailey never misses an opportunity to make a statement with her style.

On Wednesday, the "Have Mercy" singer shared her latest look on her Instagram — a glittering, bright red bodycon dress designed with sexy cutouts and a chic turtleneck teamed with matching platforms. She also posted the look on her Instagram story, giving a closer look at the fabulous shine and shape of the dress.

Bailey's beauty moment was just as glam, featuring a glossy rose-hued lip, sleek brows and bold eyeliner applied on the lower lash line for added depth. She also kept her curls natural and tied in a voluminous ponytail while framing her face with sculpted edges.

"fired up and ready to go🔥," she captioned the post.

Her sister and musical collaborator Halle Bailey hyped her up in the comments, writing "stunner!!!," — and a few of Bailey's other celebrity friends shared the love as well.

Designer and mom to Beyoncé and Solange Tina Knowles wrote, "Lady in red🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," and influencer Jordyn Woods commented a trio of heart-eye emojis.

Glam fashion aside, the 23-year-old performer is also going full force with her solo music career.

In her recent Allure cover story, she revealed how music was a source of healing when she was apart from her sister as the two worked on their own projects. "Music saved me," she said in the interview. "I was at a low moment where I felt lost, like I didn't have any sense of who I was."

In conversation with PEOPLE Every Day podcast, she teased the upcoming album saying, "I love the [it]. I think it's just a really special body of work that I'm really proud of," while adding, "I can't wait for the world to hear it."

Following the success of her debut single and latest release "Treat Me," she also went live on Instagram on Tuesday, teasing her roster of songs and asking fans what they'd want as the third single. Her secret stash of tracks included a blend of genres from R&B and pop to an acoustic guitar revenge track.

Although Bailey pioneers confidence in her lyrics and stage presence, she recently opened up about the timid side to her fiery persona.