7 Beauty Products Chloe and Halle Bailey Can't Travel Without

Chloe X Halle Bailey recently visited Howard University to celebrate its iconic Yardfest homecoming event, and to help students find skincare solutions with Neutrogena. PEOPLE chatted with the sisters about the experience and their on-the-go beauty routines

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 04:51 PM
Chloe and Halle beauty products
01 of 07

Chloe and Halle: Beauty Besties!

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the Chloe x Halle launch of their PINK Holiday Gift Guide on November 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Chloe and Halle Bailey are booked and busy, but no matter where they are, the Grammy-nominated sisters' hero beauty products are always on hand.

Recently, that was Washington D.C. to celebrate Howard University's homecoming gathering Yardfest, where the they partnered with Neutroegna (they are brand ambassadors) to offer up skincare education (and a fun Bison Family Battle game show) to the HBCU festivities.

The duo shared what it means for them to appear at the cultural landmark, especially as "huge fans of any HBCU."

"This truly meant the world to us. We just love everything about [Neutrogena] and how they're becoming so much more all inclusive for our skin tones," Halle, 22, tells PEOPLE.

As brand ambassadors, they have learned a few lessons on their own skincare journeys, and they wanted to transport the power of having skincare knowledge to the HU campus too.

"We were just really excited to interact with our peers and to learn more about our skin," The Little Mermaid star adds on hosting the Neutrogena Skin Lab, which also partnered up with Hutano, social health platform for Black and Brown communities, to donate to Howard University's School of Dermatology.

Empowering a younger generation with Gen-Z-forward initiatives has always been the universal message throughout Chloe and Halle's work with the brand.

"It's so important for us to empower ourselves because the world is constantly telling us otherwise," Chloe, 24, says.

With the picture-perfect pressures of social media, the "Have Mercy" singer adds that "we have to debunk that and put extra care into ourselves, our bodies, our souls – even our skin."

Read ahead on how Chloe and Halle tackle travel with confidence and practice self-care on-the-go with their all-time favorite beauty essentials.

02 of 07

Makeup Wipes

Chloe and Halle Bailey favorite beauty products

For Chloe, these 100% plant-based cleansing towelettes are essential when it comes to removing her makeup, especially her eyeliner. "That makes my routine so much shorter, especially for those nights when I feel really lazy from a full day of traveling," she says.

Buy It! Neutrogena Compostable Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes, $7; neutrogena.com

03 of 07

Coconut Oil

Chloe and Halle Bailey favorite beauty products

"I always love packing coconut oil with me!" says Chloe, who uses this popular extra-virgin oil. "It''s the best skin moisturizer."

Buy It! Viva Naturals organic coconut oil, $9; amazon.com

04 of 07

Lip Gloss

Chloe and Halle Bailey favorite beauty products

Chloe says she "never leaves the house" without this MVP Fenty lip gloss, which she also pairs with a brown lip pencil.

Buy It! Fenty Gloss Bomb, $20; fentybeauty.com

05 of 07

Sunscreen

Chloe and Halle Bailey favorite beauty products

Halle loves this high-powered yet lightweight sunscreen serum for all-day SPF protection. A bonus: it "doesn't leave a white cast like a bunch of old sunscreens do," thanks to its invisible formulation.

Buy It! Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60+, $18; neutrogena.com

06 of 07

Rosewater Facial Spray

Chloe and Halle Bailey favorite beauty products

Halle's go-to for hydrated, glowing skin during her flights? A travel-size bottle of this cult-favorite rosewater, herb and aloe facial spray. "It's a quick and easy face mist that keeps my skin hydrated while in the air," she says.

Buy It! Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $7; mariobadescu.com

07 of 07

Rose Quartz Facial Roller

Chloe and Halle Bailey favorite beauty products

This skincare tool, known to soothe and reduce puffiness on the face and body, is a quick pick-me-up for Halle whenever she's at the studio or on set. "I always pack one."

Buy It! Sephora Collection rose quartz facial roller, $20; sephora.com

Related Articles
People Beauty Awards FACE and BODY
PEOPLE's Beauty Awards 2022: The Best Skin and Body Products of the Year
14-best-eye-makeup-removers-of-2022-tested-and-reviewed-social
The 14 Best Eye Makeup Removers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Melissa Barrera talks with PEOPLE on her Clinique parternship
Melissa Barrera on Becoming Clinique's First Latina Brand Ambassador: 'It Fills My Heart'
Best Blue Light Skincare Of 2022
The 10 Best Blue Light Skincare of 2022
Camila Mendes Beauty Essentials
7 Beauty Products Camila Mendes Can't Live Without
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
Chloe and Halle Bailey Open Up About Their Acne Journeys and Navigating Their Solo Projects
Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
Suni Lee's Back-to-School Style and Beauty Essentials
Cocokind Brand Overview
The 10 Best Cocokind Products of 2022
Drunk Elephant Brand Guide
The 12 Best Drunk Elephant Products of 2022
CeraVe Brand Review
The 10 Best CeraVe Products of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best Face Primers of 2022
The 10 Best Face Primers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best Then I Met You Products
The 8 Best Then I Met You Products of 2022
The-33-best-mother-in-law-gifts-tout-1
The 28 Best Gifts for Mother-in-Laws of 2022 That Will Make You Her New Favorite
Kerry Washington Summer Style
Kerry Washington's Summer Style and Beauty Essentials
Fall Beauty Preview
Fall Beauty Preview! The Products and Trends We're Hyped For
Best Kosas Products of 2022
These Are the 10 Best Kosas Products of 2022