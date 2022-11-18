7 Beauty Products Chloe and Halle Bailey Can't Travel Without

01 of 07

Chloe and Halle: Beauty Besties!

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Chloe and Halle Bailey are booked and busy, but no matter where they are, the Grammy-nominated sisters' hero beauty products are always on hand.

Recently, that was Washington D.C. to celebrate Howard University's homecoming gathering Yardfest, where the they partnered with Neutroegna (they are brand ambassadors) to offer up skincare education (and a fun Bison Family Battle game show) to the HBCU festivities.

The duo shared what it means for them to appear at the cultural landmark, especially as "huge fans of any HBCU."

"This truly meant the world to us. We just love everything about [Neutrogena] and how they're becoming so much more all inclusive for our skin tones," Halle, 22, tells PEOPLE.

As brand ambassadors, they have learned a few lessons on their own skincare journeys, and they wanted to transport the power of having skincare knowledge to the HU campus too.

"We were just really excited to interact with our peers and to learn more about our skin," The Little Mermaid star adds on hosting the Neutrogena Skin Lab, which also partnered up with Hutano, social health platform for Black and Brown communities, to donate to Howard University's School of Dermatology.

Empowering a younger generation with Gen-Z-forward initiatives has always been the universal message throughout Chloe and Halle's work with the brand.

"It's so important for us to empower ourselves because the world is constantly telling us otherwise," Chloe, 24, says.

With the picture-perfect pressures of social media, the "Have Mercy" singer adds that "we have to debunk that and put extra care into ourselves, our bodies, our souls – even our skin."

Read ahead on how Chloe and Halle tackle travel with confidence and practice self-care on-the-go with their all-time favorite beauty essentials.