Chip Gaines Is Going to Shave His Head 'Razor Blade Bald'

Get ready to see a whole new look on the Fixer Upper star

Chip Gaines is preparing to make a major hair change to his flowing locks.

During an appearance on Today with wife Joanna Gaines to promote the launch of their Magnolia Network, Chip, 46, opened up about the state of his lengthy strands — and his plans for buzzing it all off sometime soon.

"It's like the rest of the country sadly in some ways, you know? Nobody can agree on anything. You're either in this camp or this camp," Chip joked about social media users' reactions to his long hair. "Well, Twitter is very similar in that regard with my hair, it's either you love this, or you hate it."

As for his wife, Joanna said that the longer look has, admittedly, "grown on me." She added, "I really, actually like it."

She went on to explain that Chip is about to "shave it," but he initially grew his hair out "for a reason."

"The back end of it is raising money and philanthropic," said Chip, who plans on donating his hair. "When the pandemic hit, it got a little longer and I was like, 'I'm going to grow this out.'"

He continued: "I like to continue to bring in bucket lister-type situations in my life. And I was like, when I die I'm going to say, 'You remember that season when I had that long hair?' And when I'm bald as a bat here in a couple of months after we shave it, literally razor blade bald, then I'll say, 'I've never been bald before!'"

Even though his long hair left the internet divided, Joanna said she will miss it once it's gone. "I mean, it's grown on it. I'm gonna miss it, for sure," she said.

Chip Joanna Gaines Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

