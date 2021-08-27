Chip Gaines Debuts Bald Head After Shaving Off Hair to Raise Money for Charity

Chip Gaines Cuts Off Long Locks After Raising More Than $300,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

It was demo day for Chip Gaines' shoulder-length locks – but he made the big chop for a good cause.

The Fixer Upper and Magnolia Network star had announced that he's been growing out his hair down past his shoulders as part of a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital fundraising campaign, and planned to fundraise for the organization before shaving it all off. (If it sounds familiar, he did a similar major job four years ago.)

In the first photos, Gaines smiles wide as he shows off bald head, not long after he officially kicked off a social media challenge in an effort to get fans, followers and fellow celebrities to donate to the worthy cause.

The star exceeded his goal, raising more than $300,000 to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, before buzzing his hair off (and supporters can still donate through this weekend!).

Chip Gaines Cuts Off Long Locks After Raising More Than $300,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Credit: Courtesy Magnolia

"And just like that.. it's gone!" Gaines captioned a video he shared as his hair got chopped off. "All worth it if it means more kids at @stjude get taken care of. So we're going to keep this thing going till midnight.. Tap this video to donate. Hey, @cwhl_org—my hair is on its way to you!"

In the video, Gaines gets his hair gathered into several ponytails before his wife Joanna gets the chance to make the first chop. "I've never seen it this clean," she teases him.

Once the Fixer Upper star's hair was cut off, it was donated to the non-profit organization, Children With Hair Loss, which takes human hair and transforms it into a wig.

Chip Gaines Cuts Off Long Locks After Raising More Than $300,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Credit: Courtesy Magnolia

Gaines also teased the buzz cut the day before his big reveal. "Tomorrow's the big day. Let's do something good together for an organization that is doing good for these beautiful children. Tap the video to donate to @stjude," he said on Instagram.

"Chip and Joanna Gaines have provided an incredible amount of love, kindness and support to the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital over the years. From a stunning new dining room for patient families staying at St. Jude Target House to a garden playhouse for St. Jude patients to play in – their creativity is matched by their generosity," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in a statement. "We're thankful for Chip and his generous fans, whose giving determined his bold new look."

Since he's been growing out his hair amid quarantine over the past year, fans have shared a lot of thoughts about his lengthy mane. During an appearance on Today with wife Joanna Gaines in July to promote the launch of their Magnolia Network, Chip opened up about the state of his strands.

"It's like the rest of the country, sadly, in some ways, you know? Nobody can agree on anything. You're either in this camp or this camp," he joked about social media users' reactions to his long hair. "Well, Twitter is very similar in that regard with my hair: It's either you love this, or you hate it."

It was during this interview that his wife said the star had plans to "shave it," explaining he initially grew his hair out "for a reason."

Chip Gaines is cutting his hair for charity Credit: Magnolia

"The back end of it is raising money and philanthropic," said Gaines. "When the pandemic hit, it got a little longer and I was like, 'I'm going to grow this out.'"