Chip Gaines Is Chopping Off His Long Hair for Charity

Chip Gaines is giving his hairstyle a Fixer Upper makeover.

The HGTV star is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to kick off a social media challenge in an effort to get fans, followers and fellow celebrities to donate to the worthy cause. For each fundraising milestone met, the star will cut another snippet off of his flowing locks, revealing the final look at the end of the campaign around midnight on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chip Gaines is cutting his hair for charity Credit: Magnolia

Since he's been growing out his hair amid quarantine last year, fans have had a lot of thoughts about his lengthy mane. During an appearance on Today with wife Joanna Gaines in July to promote the launch of their Magnolia Network, Chip opened up about the state of his strands.

"It's like the rest of the country sadly in some ways, you know? Nobody can agree on anything. You're either in this camp or this camp," Chip, 46, joked about social media users' reactions to his long hair. "Well, Twitter is very similar in that regard with my hair, it's either you love this, or you hate it."

Chip Gaines is cutting his hair for charity Credit: Magnolia

Chip Gaines is cutting his hair for charity Credit: Magnolia

As for his wife, Joanna said that the longer look has, admittedly, "grown on me." She added, "I really, actually like it."

It was during this interview that Joanna said Chip had plans to "shave it," explaining he initially grew his hair out "for a reason."

Chip Gaines Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

"The back end of it is raising money and philanthropic," said Chip. "When the pandemic hit, it got a little longer and I was like, 'I'm going to grow this out.'"

He continued: "I like to continue to bring in bucket lister-type situations in my life. And I was like, when I die I'm going to say, 'You remember that season when I had that long hair?' And when I'm bald as a bat here in a couple of months after we shave it, literally razor blade bald, then I'll say, 'I've never been bald before!'"

Chip Gaines is cutting his hair for charity Credit: Magnolia

He previously teamed with St. Jude (which treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases at no charge to children's families) in 2017 for his first "Operation Haircut," which raised $230,000 via social media. That same year, Chip and Joanna (along with mutual partner Target) renovated the St. Jude patient family dining room at Target House, a long-term "home away from home" for patient families receiving treatment at St. Jude.

In 2019, the couple unveil a garden-themed playhouse for St. Jude kids staying at Target House and initiated the "Chip in Challenge" on social media, generating $998,000.