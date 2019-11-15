Amazon Fashion Editors Say This ‘Gorgeous’ Shawl Coat Is One of Their Favorite Winter Jackets

Image zoom

Finding the perfect winter jacket isn’t easy. It takes a lot of trial and error to find one that’s flattering and goes with everything, but will also keep you warm without being too bulky. While Amazon is filled with coats that may just tick all of those boxes, it would take forever to go through them all — so Amazon Fashion editors have done the research for us. The editors recently shared their favorite women’s, men’s, and kid’s coats, and they’re all under $100.

Seven women’s coats were highlighted in the list, including this best-selling Chicwish Shawl Wool Blend Coat. The cute wrap coat is made from 60 percent wool, comes in four plaid patterns and two solid colors, and ranges in size from double XS to triple XL. It’s the number four best-seller in Amazon’s wool and pea coats category thanks to 300 shoppers who have left it positive reviews, raving that they always get compliments when they wear it. Most importantly? Customers say it keeps them extra snug during blustery winter weather.

Buy It! Chicwish Shawl Wool Blend Coat, $88–$88.90; amazon.com

“By far my favorite Amazon purchase! Follow the size chart for an accurate fit. I’m 5’3″ and a 14/16 US — purchased this coat in a 3x which is the perfect fit. Thought this would be a great fall jacket, to my surprise, it is heavier than it appears and very well lined,” one shopper wrote. “I receive tons of compliments whenever I wear this coat and will purchase a couple more patterns… My mother has placed one of these coats on her Christmas list this year. Buy the coat!”

Customers also note that the coat looks just like it does in photos and that it’s high quality; “It looks and feels like a $100–200 jacket if it was sold in a store,”said a shopper. And while most said thatChicwish’s size chart is “on point,” others mention you may want to size up if you’d like a looser fit.

And if the shawl coat isn’t quite your style, don’t fret — Amazon’s Fashion editors have picked something for everyone, including a stylish puffer jacket from Orolay, the brand behind the viral Amazon coat. Below, shop all the editors’ favorite picks, and check out Amazon’s best-rated jackets with thousands of reviews here.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat, $54; amazon.com; Orolay Women’s Short Hooded Coat with Removable Belt, $79.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Lark & Ro Women’s Single Breasted Shawl Collar Coat, $68.36–$107.32; amazon.com; Amazon Essentials Women’s Plush Button-Front Coat, $64.90; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Women’s Dani Recycled Poly Puffer Jacket, $99.90; amazon.com; The Drop Women’s Sloane Faux Fur Zip Front Hooded Bomber Jacket, $99.90; amazon.com