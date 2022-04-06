Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with This Under-$20 Cover-Up That Goes with Any Outfit

Made from delicate chiffon, the chic kimono is sheer and airy, allowing you to have some breathing room when you toss it over a tank or a dress. The lace patchwork and loose puff sleeves work with practically any outfit, but shoppers especially love to throw it over a bathing suit thanks to the open front face. (We know you want to show off your super cute new swimsuit, and now you can without shivering at sunset.)