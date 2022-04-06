Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with This Under-$20 Cover-Up That Goes with Any Outfit
One of the best parts about summer is hitting up a rooftop happy hour after work. But as the sun begins to fade, temperatures drop with it, and you'll definitely be looking for a light cover-up that keeps you warm without messing with your summer 'fit.
Well, Amazon shoppers are convinced they've found the ultimate summer cardigan that's lightweight and elevates any look: the Chicgal Floral Print Kimono. The flowy cover-up has more than 13,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's ″gorgeous″ and "perfect for summer over a tank top for a night out or over a bathing suit as a cover-up."
Buy It! Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cover-Up in Black Red Rose, $18.89 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Made from delicate chiffon, the chic kimono is sheer and airy, allowing you to have some breathing room when you toss it over a tank or a dress. The lace patchwork and loose puff sleeves work with practically any outfit, but shoppers especially love to throw it over a bathing suit thanks to the open front face. (We know you want to show off your super cute new swimsuit, and now you can without shivering at sunset.)
And because it comes in 37 (!) adorable colors and patterns like daisy khaki, blue gray, and black red rose, you can pretty much pair it with any outfit. This is why Amazon shoppers are ″obsessed″ with the Chicgal Floral Print Kimono and receive so many compliments when they wear it.
Customers also say it "fits great," and they especially love how lightweight and flowy it is. "Maternity or not, this is a staple wardrobe item," wrote one customer in a review who rocked the cardigan during and post pregnancy.
Right now, the Chicgal Floral Print Kimono is on sale for under $20 in most colors — that's more than 30 percent off! Order it now to receive it just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, so all you have to worry about is packing your suitcase and enjoying a nice cold margarita. Shop the popular cover-up in more colors below.
Buy It! Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cover-Up in Daisy Khaki, $18.59 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cover-Up in Blue Gray, $17.98 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
