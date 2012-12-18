Chic Clicks: Victoria Beckham Getting Internet-Savvy, Plus: Her Son Scores a Modeling Gig
Advertisement
Dave M. Benett/Getty
–Get your wallet ready: In spring of 2013, Victoria Beckham plans to launch a full e-commerce site, victoriabeckham.com [WWD]
Following
–In other Beckham news, Victoria and David‘s second son, Romeo, just landed a modeling gig with Burberry — and he looks adorable! [PEOPLE Moms & Babies]
–He’s out! Michael Kors is leaving Project Runway this season, and Zac Posen is confirmed to take his seat on the judge’s panel [
New York Times
]
–See which of Mariah Carey‘s iconic dresses inspired her new OPI nail polish hues [The Cut]
–Models Adriana Lima and Karlie Kloss reveal what’s on their holiday wish lists this year [Stylelist]