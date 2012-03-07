Chic Clicks: Stars Love GapKids + DVF, the Dangers in Gel Manicures
Albert Michael/Startraks
–Molly Sims, Tiffani Thiessen and other star moms gush over the new GapKids + DVF Collection [PEOPLE Moms & Babies]
–Read this warning before your next gel manicure — and think twice about using those quick-dry UV lights [Stylelist]
–A simple trick for fuller-looking lashes [BellaSugar]
–Vote: Are the bedazzled brows from the Chanel Paris Fashion Week runway bad or rad? [Refinery29]
—Kanye West sends another collection down the catwalk; what do you think of the looks? [FabSugar]