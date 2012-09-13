Chic Clicks: Smell Like an Olsen! Plus, 2013 Costume Institute Theme Revealed

Dario Cantatore/FilmMagic

—Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are expanding their global empire, teaming up with Sephora to create a scent under their Elizabeth & James label [WWD]

–The 2013 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition will be called “Punk: From Chaos to Couture.” We can’t wait to see what the stars wear to the coinciding Met Gala [Huffington Post]

–The designers of Marchesa, responsible for Blake Lively‘s wedding dress, speak! Well, kind of [InStyle]

—Jessica Chastain plays with purple paint in her debut YSL Manifesto fragrance campaign video [YouTube]

–Marshalls is bringing Fashion Week to the masses with its new Fabulous Found Fashion bus tour. Find out if it’s coming to a city near you [Facebook]