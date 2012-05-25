Chic Clicks: Rihanna Cuts Off Her Dreadlocks, Angelina Jolie's Gems Go on Tour

John Shearer/Invision/AP

–Hair today, gone tomorrow! Rihanna‘s new dreadlocks were very short-lived; the singer had to cut them off for a new fragrance campaign shoot [Twitter]

—Style of Jolie — Angelina Jolie‘s jewelry line — will head to the South of France this summer [WWD]

–Believe it or not, Paris Hilton‘s fragrance business is worth over $1 billion — and she’ll add to her fortune when she releases her 15th scent, called Dazzle [Huffington Post]

–From blogger to TV star! Fashion blogger Bryan Boy is

America’s Next Top Model

‘s new judge [The Cut]

–If you’re getting out of town this weekend for Memorial Day, here’s a (chic) packing list for your three-day jaunt [OliviaPalermo.com]