Chic Clicks: Rihanna Cuts Off Her Dreadlocks, Angelina Jolie's Gems Go on Tour

jencress
May 25, 2012 05:30 PM

John Shearer/Invision/AP

–Hair today, gone tomorrow! Rihanna‘s new dreadlocks were very short-lived; the singer had to cut them off for a new fragrance campaign shoot [Twitter]

Style of JolieAngelina Jolie‘s jewelry line — will head to the South of France this summer [WWD]

–Believe it or not, Paris Hilton‘s fragrance business is worth over $1 billion — and she’ll add to her fortune when she releases her 15th scent, called Dazzle [Huffington Post]

–From blogger to TV star! Fashion blogger Bryan Boy is
America’s Next Top Model
‘s new judge [The Cut]

–If you’re getting out of town this weekend for Memorial Day, here’s a (chic) packing list for your three-day jaunt [OliviaPalermo.com]

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now