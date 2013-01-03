Chic Clicks: Kristen Stewart Covers 'V' Magazine, Plus: Cheap Designer Finds at Target

jencress
January 03, 2013 06:00 PM

Zak Hussein/INF

Kristen Stewart wears her go-to uniform on the cover of V magazine: messy hair and a T-shirt [
Grazia
]

–Designer items from the Target + Neiman Marcus collection are now 70 percent off online and in stores [InStyle]

–Why you should actually care about Gap’s acquisition of Intermix [Racked]

–Check out the latest Dior campaign, the first since Raf Simons took the reins at the fashion house [Fashionista]

–You’ll never believe the latest fashion craze sweeping Asia. Hint: It has to do with something we wore (not by choice!) in middle school [Huffington Post]

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now