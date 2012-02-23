Chic Clicks: Kate Moss's Frightening Condition, 'Mad Men' Makeup

Hussein Zak/Sipa

–Supermodel Kate Moss is reportedly suffering from a nerve disorder that’s left her right arm temporarily paralyzed, according to pals [

Daily Mail

]

–So chic: Estée Lauder is launching a makeup line inspired by Mad Men [FashionETC]

–In similar style, M.A.C is releasing eye shadows, eyeliners, nail polishes and lipsticks in honor of Marilyn Monroe [InStyle]

–With Sunday’s Oscars looming, take a look back on the show’s biggest beauty blunders [Stylelist]

–Want to try colored denim? Check out these three easy ways to wear yellow pants [FabSugar]