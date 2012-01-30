Chic Clicks: Jason Wu for Target on eBay, the Jenner Sisters Cover 'Teen Vogue'

Courtesy Jason Wu for Target
–It hasn’t hit stores yet, but pieces from Jason Wu’s Target collection are already showing up on eBay — and they’re not cheap [Fashionista]
–Kendall and Kylie Jenner land a spread in Teen Vogue and talk about their recent fashion splurges [
Teen Vogue
]
–Check out stylist Brad Goreski’s first video for Kate Spade [The Cut]
–Hollywood’s newest “It” girl, Elizabeth Olsen, works the camera for ASOS magazine [StyleCaster]
–Take a peek inside Rachel Roy’s beautiful New York design studio [Refinery29]