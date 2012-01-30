Chic Clicks: Jason Wu for Target on eBay, the Jenner Sisters Cover 'Teen Vogue'

Kate Hogan
January 30, 2012 06:30 PM

Courtesy Jason Wu for Target

–It hasn’t hit stores yet, but pieces from Jason Wu’s Target collection are already showing up on eBay — and they’re not cheap [Fashionista]

–Kendall and Kylie Jenner land a spread in Teen Vogue and talk about their recent fashion splurges [
Teen Vogue
]

–Check out stylist Brad Goreski’s first video for Kate Spade [The Cut]

–Hollywood’s newest “It” girl, Elizabeth Olsen, works the camera for ASOS magazine [StyleCaster]

–Take a peek inside Rachel Roy’s beautiful New York design studio [Refinery29]

