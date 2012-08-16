Chic Clicks: Heidi Klum Designs Kids' Line, Be a Real 'SkinnyGirl'
Advertisement
Andrea Renault/Polaris
–Is there anything this woman can’t do? Heidi Klum just launched a totally adorable children’s clothing line for Babies”R”Us [InStyle]
Following
–Love Bethenny Frankel? Dream of walking down a runway? Well, here’s your chance to combine the two obsessions: you can model in the star’s SkinnyGirl Shapewear fashion show [Bethenny]
–After a lot of unnecessary commotion over Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas‘s hair, her tresses are now in the hands of celebrity stylist Ted Gibson [Fashionista]
–Don’t know how to wear your scarf? Well, here are 25 ways! [YouTube]
–Everyone loves a star without makeup — and Kelly Ripa is the latest celeb to go au naturale [Huffington Post]