Chic Clicks: Heidi Klum Designs Kids' Line, Be a Real 'SkinnyGirl'

–Is there anything this woman can’t do? Heidi Klum just launched a totally adorable children’s clothing line for Babies”R”Us [InStyle]

–Love Bethenny Frankel? Dream of walking down a runway? Well, here’s your chance to combine the two obsessions: you can model in the star’s SkinnyGirl Shapewear fashion show [Bethenny]

–After a lot of unnecessary commotion over Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas‘s hair, her tresses are now in the hands of celebrity stylist Ted Gibson [Fashionista]

–Don’t know how to wear your scarf? Well, here are 25 ways! [YouTube]

–Everyone loves a star without makeup — and Kelly Ripa is the latest celeb to go au naturale [Huffington Post]

