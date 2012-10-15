Chic Clicks: Dakota Fanning Is a Brunette, Oprah Covers 'Harper's Bazaar'

jencress
October 15, 2012 06:00 PM

Bill Davila/Startraks

Dakota Fanning is no longer a blonde! The actress debuted her new brown hair on Instagram this weekend [InStyle]

Oprah Winfrey strikes a pose in a white suit in this month’s Harper’s Bazaar [
Harper’s Bazaar
]

–See Sophia Bush‘s cute Warby Parker sunglass campaign [ELLE]

–People are upset that Barneys Photoshopped Minnie Mouse for its holiday windows. Are you? [Change.org]

–Bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences with stars like Whitney Port and Tyra Banks (a date with Rob Evans? Yes, please!); proceeds benefit Banks’s TZONE at the Lower Eastside Girls Club [CharityBuzz]

