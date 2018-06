Marion Curtis/Startraks

–Rompers, jumpers, jerseys … Alexa Chung and Jimmy Fallon break down fashion terms [Huffington Post]

–Is 17-year-old Dakota Fanning too young to cover Cosmopolitan? [FOXNews.com]

–Resolution time! Advice on organizing your messy closet in 2012 [FabSugar]

–Educate yourself on style with these 11 must-read fashion tomes [Stylelist]

–Louis Vuitton announces plans for its first-ever fragrance — and hires a master perfumer [WWD]