Italian fashion blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni married longtime Italian musician beau and X-Factor Italia judge Fedez Leonardo Lucia in a ceremony that was just as glamorous as they are. And it was very well documented on social media.

The couple, who share five-month-old son Leone Lucia, made things official during an insanely beautiful wedding in Sicily on Saturday surrounded by family and friends. And every detail, from her dress to the flowers, was more extravagant than the last.

An arbor made of hanging pink and white roses and branches of baby’s breath? Check. A sprawling reception room with walls covered in sparkling lights and glass circular tables stuffed with roses? Double check. A six-tier wedding cake with hand-painted gold leaf reproductions of the bride’s second dress? Yup. A firework show worthy of the Fourth of July? Sure, why not. And an after-party carnival with a carousel, Ferris wheel, ice sculptures, souvenir mugs, a live concert, and plus toy prize dolls of the newlyweds? Obviously!

Ferragni — who founded the website The Blonde Salad in 2009, has her own namesake fashion line and has modeled for everyone from Dior to SK-II — wore not one, not two, but three stunning custom Dior gowns for the occasion.

Her first, for the ceremony, was a classic, romantic ballgown. While it appeared to one piece, it was actually a long-sleeve, turtleneck lace romper, worn under a semi-sheer full tule overskirt and plunging train. She paired it with custom white shoes, dazzled with her name on them.

Look No. 2, which Ferragni wore for the reception, was also a ballgown — though this one was a sleeveless off-white dress with custom embroidery including lyrics from the song Lucia wrote to propose and various symbols that have significance to the couple (like an image of a Lion for the couple’s son, monograms made of their initials, a heart on the bodice, and more).

For the final outfit, Ferragni changed into a mini dress, which appeared to be a convertible gown, with the same bodice top mixed with a circular tulle ballerina miniskirt.

As for her glam, the fashion star wore her hair in three different ways, first in a messy bun (with front pieces falling down), then down, and finally pulled back entirely in a ponytail. She went with a soft, natural look for her makeup, which was done by he Manuel Mameli.

The groom, 28, stayed in a classic tuxedo throughout, which he wore without a tie. As the night went on, he lost his jacket.

And of course, Ferragni’s bridal party also got the high-fashion treatment. Each bridesmaid wore custom Alberta Ferretti gowns, which were made of sustainable fabrics, according to a post from the star.

But the days leading up to the nuptials were just as extravagant as the main event, all of which Ferragni shared with her 14 million followers on on Instagram.

The model arrived in Sicily on Thursday for fittings and to secure the last minute details before Fedez and their guests flew to Italy on a private commercial-size airplane.

Celebrations then began with the couple’s rehearsal dinner on Friday, at which Ferragni sported a sparkling pink and gold custom Prada dress, while Fedez sported a white button-down shirt with their custom “Ferragnez” logo on it.

The couple arrived at the dinner surrounded by a crowd of fans, for whom they stopped and posed for photos.

And if you wish you could have been one of the guests witnessing the star-studded weekend, you’ll soon be able to see what went down behind-the-scenes, thanks to a documentary that Ferragni is creating of the lavish event (part one is already out, showing everything leading up to the big day).

The Milan-based couple (they also spend time in New York City and Los Angeles) got engaged in May 2017 on stage during one of Fedez’s performances in Verona, Italy, where Ferragni was also celebrating her 30th birthday.

Fedez sang to his then-girlfriend, and proceeded to get down on one knee to propose to her — and present her with a blinding round diamond.

This past March, the pair gave birth to a baby boy, Leone, who is also in Sicily with them and attended their nuptials.