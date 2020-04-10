The World's Biggest Fashion Blogger Just Teamed Up With Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, and Tim Gunn

Image zoom Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Making the Cut series is saying hello to a new and super famous judge this week!

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and the rest of the Making the Cut gang, which now includes Chiara Ferragni, are heading to Tokyo in this week’s episode. The Amazon Prime Video fashion competition reality show is welcoming “the most famous fashion influencer in the world” to its panel. Viewers can also expect to see back-to-back challenges inspired by the destination’s fashion scene.

Stream It! Amazon’s Making the Cut, primevideo.com

Along with Naomi Campbell and Joseph Altuzzura, Ferragni will attend this week’s runway presentation to judge two streetwear-inspired looks created by the designers. “We couldn’t come to Tokyo and not create streetwear,” Klum says. Previous judges Nicole Richie and Carine Roitfeld will not be featured in what looks like the most competitive episode to date.

The newest judge and fashion influencer hails from Italy, where she’s established a global, cult-like fan base with over 19.3 million followers on Instagram. The blogger and fashion designer recently made worldwide headlines for raising over $4.8 million for Italian hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic.

This week’s best designer will have their look sold in Amazon’s Making the Cut store — and that’s not all! The winner will also get to team up with Puma to fashion a co-branded look. And while Campbell seems “unimpressed” in this week’s preview, mentor Gunn reveals that a big “breakthrough” is coming for one designer (perhaps the winner?).

Amazon will drop two new episodes of Making the Cut this Friday, April 10. Prime members can stream them for free on Prime Video while non-members can get complimentary access to the streaming platform by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

