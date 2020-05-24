Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He's Had 5 Hair Transplant Surgeries: 'I Hid It from Everyone'

American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson shared an image of his scar while opening up about his "horrible secret"

Cheyenne Jackson is opening up about his hair loss.

On Saturday, the American Horror Story star, 44, shared an emotional post on social media, detailing his struggles with hair loss. Jackson revealed that over the last 14 years he's undergone five separate hair transplant surgeries to cover-up his "horrible secret."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I’ve been DREADING this day for 17 years. The day when my horrible secret would be revealed," he began his lengthy post on Instagram. "No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood...) I had hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact over 14 years."

Jackson went on to say that he felt odd to be confessing his hair surgery amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that he needed to get it off his chest to release the "shame and anxiety" he's pent up over the years over the fear that people would somehow find out.

Image zoom Cheyenne Jackson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

"I started losing my hair around 22. My older brother was balding too, but was way braver & cooler & just shaved his off," the actor explained. "It was really emotional for me to watch it fall out & I felt less attractive & truly less like myself as the days went on, so I saved up and got my first surgery at 28. I hid it from everyone. It was painful & expensive but I started to feel better about myself."

"Over the years as my hair kept thinning, I kept secretly getting more procedures & would just pray that no one would find out," Jackson continued. "Why? Why did I care so much? What does that say about me? Being a vain actor in an industry that rewards beauty, I vowed to keep this my secret forever. I feel SO stupid saying that but it’s my truth. As if someone finding out would somehow negate my talent, or make me less viable or valuable in the world."

Jackson then detailed his experience sharing his "devastating truth" with his hair and makeup crews on set, admitting that no one had judged him for it.

"At the beginning of every job, I’d secretly gather the hair & makeup people, dramatically close the door of the trailer, & make a big deal about REVEALING my devastating truth. Every. Single. Time. they basically said 'ummm...yeah...so?'" he wrote. "NO ONE CARED BUT ME!"

The Descendants 3 star hoped sharing his story and his scar would help others reconcile with their own experiences of hair loss.

Image zoom Cheyenne Jackson David Livingston/Getty

"I’m sharing because maybe this will inspire someone out there to share a secret they’ve been hiding, or show a scar that they’ve been afraid of anyone seeing," he wrote. "Let it go. What I’ve learned during this pandemic is that shit like this just doesn’t matter."

"I’m trying to teach my kids to accept themselves & to be proud of who they are, & to put value on things that are IMPORTANT & REAL so as their father, the example should start with me," Jackson concluded. "This is that. I’ll go first. #ShowYourScars."