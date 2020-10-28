The actress tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that some fashion critics thought the red carpet gown looked like "an ice-skating costume"

Cheryl Hines Reflects on 2006 Emmys Dress Drama: 'I Was on the Worst and Best Dressed List'

When a celebrity decides to take a fashion risk on the red carpet, it’s usually either an obvious hit or miss.

But when Cheryl Hines arrived at the 58th Annual Emmy Awards in a purple satin gown that featured an embellished see-through mesh back, the verdict was split.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“One year for the Emmys, I wore a Georges Chakra dress. Somehow, I was on the worst and the best dressed list,” the actress, 55, who is a panelist for Fox's new reality competition I Can See Your Voice, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It had flesh-colored netting on the back with beads.”

She continued: “It reminded some people of an ice-skating costume. They had strong feelings about it.”

Image zoom Credit: Getty

The revealing dress has since earned the Curb Your Enthusiasm star a spot on several roundups calling out the sexiest or most daring Emmys looks ever — even though, at the time, it did appear onto a few worst dress lists.

And while she's not hitting any red carpets now, Hines still enjoys dressing up during quarantine.

"I recently wore a bright-red suit," she tells PEOPLE of feeling empowered when dressing up at home. "I didn’t go anywhere. It was a Zoom interview, but I felt very in control, ready to take on the world. I upped my Zoom game."

The couple married in August 2014 after Hines' Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David had introduced her to the political heir and environmental activist about two years earlier.

Image zoom Credit: Getty

"Happy Anniversary, Love," Kennedy, 66, posted on Instagram, along with a series of photos showing him and Hines, 54, traveling together — and one of the two beaming together on their wedding day.

"Thanks for the unimaginable happiness, for your wise and compassionate counsel, for your generous spirit, for your faithful companionship in joy and grief, for the love you’ve given our children," he wrote, adding, "And for the endless laughter."

Hines also shared photos of her and her husband together on her Instagram, including a selfie and a photo of the couple taken during a visit to the ancient city of Sacsayhuamán outside Cusco, Peru.

"Happy anniversary, honey!" she wrote. "We’ve been around the world and back and I’ve loved every minute with you. You really understand me and what’s important to me. I appreciate you in every way."

Kennedy has two children with his first wife, Emily Black, and four kids from his marriage to Mary Richardson Kennedy, who died in 2012.