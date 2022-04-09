Cheryl Burke Posts 'Hot' New Topless Pic amid Divorce from Matthew Lawrence

The post comes almost a month after actor Matthew Lawrence responded to Cheryl Burke's divorce filing, where he listed "irreconcilable differences"

Cheryl Burke isn't afraid to show some skin!

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Dancing with the Stars pro showed off a recent glam session while posing topless, using only her hands to cover up.

"Good hair day," the professional dancer wrote in the caption. "Also, stay cool, LA - it's HOT today." Burke, 37, also thanked her glam team, including hairstylist Kelsey Gusto and makeup artist Zena Green.

The daring post comes almost a month after actor Matthew Lawrence responded to Burke's initial divorce filing, which she filed after nearly three years of marriage on Feb. 18 with a listed date of separation as Jan. 7.

According to legal response obtained by PEOPLE in March, Lawrence, 42, asked for the court's right to award spousal support for either person to be terminated.

He also asked that the former couple's prenuptial agreement be upheld, the filing states. The agreement would determine the division of assets and any spousal support. Lawrence listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Burke opened up about being on her own following their separation in a candid Instagram post last month.

"I've realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone - other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn't count," Burke began her post. "If I'm being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me."

Noting that she has spent her "entire life up to this point trying to numb" her feelings, the dancer continued, "I'm learning that really going through them is A LOT harder."

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"There's an obvious reason it's hard - that the emotions I'm experiencing right now are complicated and aren't exactly happy," she added. "But the less obvious reason is that I'm realizing I have a tendency to judge my own feelings and if I'm with other people that magnifies."

Continuing her post, Burke wrote, "I get so focused on other people's perception of how I'm dealing with my emotions - which then in turn leads me to question if I am feeling things the 'right way.' "

Though she knows she "shouldn't do that," Burke noted, "I also know I can't be the only person who does."

She added, "I guess all of that is to say, to truly experience my feelings, whatever they may be, being alone for a few days has been the best thing for me."