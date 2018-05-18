Cheryl Burke is sharing the sentimental story behind her gorgeous engagement ring — and why the diamond sparkler “couldn’t be more perfect” in her eyes.

“While, obviously, I absolutely love the look of my engagement ring (come on who doesn’t love a little bling 😉), the story behind it makes it even more special,” Burke, 34, captioned an Instagram post Thursday.

“Matt worked with my mom to get the original diamond that my late father had given her, and designed a new ring around that,” she continued the post, which includes a photo of her ring and her mother’s original ring.

Burke continued, “It has two intertwined circles to represent our two lives coming together and has the words he used to propose, ‘Love you always & forever,’ engraved inside.”

“It couldn’t be more perfect. Swipe to see a throwback of what the original ring looked like! #tbt,” she concluded.

In early May, the Dancing with the Stars alum and Dance Moms star got engaged to her now-fiancé Matthew Lawrence, when he surprised the pro dancer with a proposal on her 34th birthday.

“It’s the same diamond that Cheryl’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother,” Burke’s rep explained to PEOPLE at the time. “Matthew, with the help of his mother Donna, Cheryl’s mother Sherri and XIV Karats had the stone reset and added more diamonds to create the ring he proposed to Cheryl with.”

Lawrence kicked off the celebratory weekend by sharing a close-up photo of the ring on Instagram, showing the rock gracing Burke’s finger.

“She said yes,” Boy Meets World actor Lawrence, 38, wrote in the caption.

Burke stepped away from social media back in March to mourn the loss of her father. He died on March 9, nearly a month shy of his 68th birthday.

The two had been estranged for a decade. Burke told PEOPLE in 2011 that she felt “abandoned” after her parents split when she was a toddler.

Her mother remarried in 1993, and Burke forged a close bond with her stepfather Bob Wolf. She told then-talk show host Bethenny Frankel she only reconnected with Stephen, who lived in Thailand, back in 2012 when he was in a bad accident.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently,” Burke captioned a sweet shot of she and Stephen on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook after his death. “Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already.”