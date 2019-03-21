Cher is wishing she could “turn back time” in order to find her favorite piece of clothing.

On Wednesday, the music icon, 72, revealed that her beloved old black t-shirt that she has worn for nearly 40 years had gone missing from her wardrobe recently.

“My T-Shirt Is Gone,” she tweeted along with two sad faces and one broken heart emoji.

In a separate tweet, Cher explained that the disappearance was especially upsetting as the black, rhinestone-studded shirt emblazoned with a skull, crossbones and the words, “Eat the rich,” was a staple of hers for close to four decades.

“Black studded Rhinestone Shirt with white pirate .Worn it for 30-40 yrs . My favorite piece of clothing,” she said.

Fans of the “Believe” singer instantly recognized the shirt she was making reference to and made sure to clarify whether or not it was that particular one missing.

“plz say it isn’t this one,” wrote one fan along alongside a triptych of Cher wearing the shirt three separate times from 1985-2016.

“YES IT IS” she sadly responded with more sad faces and broken heart emojis.

In a September 2018 interview with Today‘s Harry Smith, Cher said her off-duty persona definitely does not involve body suits and sequins — because she wears sweats just like everyone else.

“I go around at home like I’m just raggedy,” she said. “Clean, but slobby. I’ve got shirts — my favorite shirt is 30 years old.”

But she doesn’t just wear the shirt around her house. When asked if she’s ever worn it in public, Cher was quick to admit of course she has. And with everything from heels and leggings to jeans and a sweater.

At some point along the way, the internet caught on — Twitter account @cherdoingthings posted the original triptych (which was reused in the fan’s tweet on Wednesday) of the star wearing the shirt in 1985, 2002 and 2016 last February.

