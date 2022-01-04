The iconic singer, who stars with Saweetie in M.A.C. Cosmetics' "Challenge Accepted" campaign, opens up about taking risks, getting glam and the secret to eternal youth

Cher Says She'll Never Let Her Hair Go Gray: 'That's Fine for Other Girls, I'm Just Not Doing It'

Over the course of her decades-spanning, Oscar-winning, trailblazing career, Cher has taken more than a few fashion and beauty risks in her day (do you know anyone else who would wear this to the Oscars?). But there is one style frontier she's never going to cross: letting her hair go gray.

Though many actresses tried the natural look during the pandemic, Cher says her signature jet-black tresses are here to stay. "[Going gray] is fine for other girls," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm just not doing it!"

There's not much else, beautywise, she wouldn't try (or hasn't tried already). That's why M.A.C. Cosmetics enlisted her to team up with Saweetie for their "Challenge Accepted" beauty campaign, which encourages fans to put their own M.A.C. makeup to the test and share the results with #macchallengeaccepted.

Working with Saweetie on the shoot was the opposite of a challenge, Cher tells PEOPLE. "I never met her, but I saw a video, and I liked her essence," she says. "We got along really well. Now she comes to dinner!"

The star was happy to revisit some classic Sonny & Cher-era disco makeup, because she still enjoys mixing it up with her beauty look when the occasion calls for it. "It's all about having fun," she says. "I just think that people who worry about the way someone puts on their makeup should get a life."

That's not to say her own beauty philosophy hasn't changed through the years. "It's had to morph. It's had to have changes," she says, adding that rather than being in a full face of makeup these days, you're more likely to see her with a freshly-washed face and "hair in a knot, because I'm going to the gym."

When she wants to get glam, she'll reach for "big eyelashes," she says. (And for those hoping to impersonate her iconic look, Cher has some very sage advice: "I think a little bit less is more, because sometimes you can shoot for it and shoot past it.")

Cher and Saweetie for MAC Credit: MAC

Long before this campaign, Cher was one of the first celebrities to lend her face and name to a fragrance and to star in beauty infomercials. At the time, she was mocked; 30 years later, with every celebrity launching a beauty line and doing product demos on Instagram, it's clear that once again, Cher pioneered the trend.

"I paid a big price for doing [the infomercials]. I took so much heat from that, really ... [now] things have changed completely," she tells PEOPLE. "You keep going and that's the challenge. Things don't always go right and you have to be willing to just put yourself out there, put your ass on the line, put a big target on it and then keep going."

That's hardly the only way in which Cher was ahead of the curve when it came to beauty and style. In fact, some of her most major style moments are having a resurgence on social media (if you've been on TikTok within the last month, you've heard her saying "Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?") and she's just as happy to revisit those as her fans are.

"I can't believe I did so much, actually. There are few people that have had pictures taken their entire life ... I don't think there was a moment that I stepped outside of my house where I didn't have a picture taken of me," she tells PEOPLE. "It comes in handy now. But I liked all [my looks], really. And I made some [decisions] that were ridiculous, but I don't care."