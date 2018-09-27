Cher Says She's 'Grubby' and Loves Wearing Sweatpants in Real Life: 'I Like Not Being Glamorous'

From rocking naked dresses to embracing underboob, Cher has always been the ultimate fashion trailblazer. But when she’s off-duty, the music and style icon is all about no-frills outfits.

Having withstood the spotlight for 50-plus years, Cher says she embraces her off-stage persona — and style.

“It’s not a difference in exactly who I am, but it’s a heightened reality. You know, you can’t go around being glamorous Cher all the time,” the Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner, 72, says in the new issue of PEOPLE.

“I go around just in my sweatpants. I don’t go around in makeup, I have my hair in a ponytail — I like my off time,” the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star adds. “I like not being glamorous. I like just being grubby.”

Indeed, the singer — who will release her new album Dancing Queen, a collection of ABBA covers — is a fan of re-wearing clothes in her wardrobe. And she’s worn one of her favorite pieces (a black, studded tank, which is emblazoned with a skull and crossbones and the words “Eat the rich”) since 1985.

“I go around at home like I’m just raggedy,” she recently said on the Today show. “Clean, but slobby. I’ve got shirts — my favorite shirt is 30 years old. As a matter of fact, people have pictures chronicling this shirt for a million years, and I don’t care, and I don’t care how many times I wear it. One of the things I really hate and just pisses me off is: Because everything is disposable… Once I wear this, I’ll never be able to wear it again. But that’s dumb. I don’t want to play that; that’s a young girl’s game.”

