Cher may be the proud owner of one of the most iconic wardrobes in fashion history, but that doesn’t mean she’s high maintenance when it comes to her wardrobe. The music icon, 72, has a few trusty old t-shirts lying around — and one of them, she says, has been in her rotation since 1985.

The shirt in question? A black studded ripped tank, which is emblazoned with a skull and crossbones and the words, “Eat the rich.”

In an interview with Today‘s Harry Smith, Cher says her off-duty persona definitely does not involve body suits and sequins — because she wears sweats just like everyone else.

“I go around at home like I’m just raggedy,” she says. “Clean, but slobby. I’ve got shirts — my favorite shirt is 30 years old.”

cher wearing the same shirt for 31 years pic.twitter.com/CYqvPnMLgl — cher doing things (@cherdoingthings) March 1, 2018

But she doesn’t just wear the shirt around her house. When asked if she’s worn it in public, she’s quick to admit of course she has. And with everything from heels and leggings to jeans and a sweater. And at some point along the way, the internet caught on — Twitter account @cherdoingthings posted a triptych of the star wearing the shirt in 1985, 2002 and 2016 back in February.

“As a matter of fact, people have pictures chronicling this shirt for a million years,” Cher admitted, adding, “and I don’t care and I don’t care how many times I wear it.”